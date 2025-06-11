Male blood was discovered at the campsite where three sisters were killed, and authorities believe it may be their father’s

New details have emerged in the tragic case of three young sisters found dead at a remote Washington campsite, as investigators revealed that male blood was found at the scene, adding a chilling layer to the investigation.

The Discovery of Blood Evidence

On Monday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released an update revealing that one of the blood samples recovered from Rock Island Campground, where the bodies of Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5) were discovered, was identified as male. The second sample was confirmed to be non-human. Authorities believe the male blood may belong to Travis Decker, the girls’ father and the sole suspect in their deaths.

The discovery adds to the mounting evidence in this horrific case. The three sisters were last seen alive during a court-ordered visitation with their father, 39-year-old Travis Decker. They were reported missing on May 30, when Decker failed to return them to their mother in Wenatchee. Days later, on June 2, their bodies were found in a tent near Decker’s abandoned white pickup truck.

Bloody Handprints and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities found two bloody handprints on the tailgate of the truck, and ongoing DNA and fingerprint analysis is being conducted to identify those involved. Additionally, Decker’s dog was discovered at the campsite and has since been handed over to the local humane society.

The investigation remains active, and search efforts are continuing across rugged terrain. Federal officials have joined the search, though the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is still leading the criminal investigation. Authorities are focusing on areas such as Ingalls Creek and Valley High.

Decker’s Military Background and Suspected Flight to Canada

Travis Decker is a former Army soldier with survivalist training. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping, custodial interference, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Investigators believe Decker may have been attempting to flee to Canada, as he allegedly searched online for “how to relocate to Canada” and visited a Canadian government employment site in the days leading up to the killings.

Decker’s background and survival skills have led officials to speculate that he may be traveling through remote areas near the U.S.-Canada border, using trails to evade authorities.

Theories About the Male Blood Sample

While the investigation continues, authorities believe that the male blood found at the campsite likely belongs to Travis Decker, though it is not yet confirmed. The origin of the non-human blood sample remains under investigation, and officials are working to identify its source.

As the search for Decker continues, investigators remain determined to bring justice to the three sisters whose lives were tragically cut short. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation unfolds.

