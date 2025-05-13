Like a bunch of pack animals’: Teens allege they beat the man’senseless’ because he was ‘bothering an autistic friend’ of theirs, police say

A disturbing incident in Polk County, Florida, has left a man badly injured and a group of teens facing serious criminal charges. Authorities say the teens beat the man “senseless” in what the sheriff called a violent, animal-like attack. The reason they gave? They believed the man was bothering their autistic friend — a claim still being investigated.

Brutal Attack at a Mulberry Car Wash

The incident happened late at night on Monday, May 5, 2025, around 11:40 p.m., at a car wash on North Church Avenue in Mulberry. Juan Ramos, 35, said he was simply talking to someone about their car when a group of teens suddenly attacked him.

“Next thing I know, I’m getting pounded,” Ramos told local news station WFLA from his hospital bed. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

What Police Say Happened

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), four teenagers were involved in the beating. Three of them are 18 or older and are being charged as adults. The fourth is 17, and police are requesting that he be charged as an adult too.

The sheriff’s office said the teens claimed Ramos was bothering their autistic friend. However, police have not yet confirmed the identity of that friend or the full context of the situation.

Charges Filed Against the Teens

The following teens have been named and charged:

Eathan Simmons, 18, and Westlee Davis II, 18, are charged with:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated battery with bodily harm

Rioting

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Dalton Creach, 19, is charged with:

Rioting

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

A 17-year-old is also being charged with the same serious crimes, and police are trying to have him tried as an adult.

Serious Injuries and Delayed Reporting

Ramos suffered major facial injuries, including:

A broken nose

A broken jaw

Cuts and swelling all over his face

Police said Ramos didn’t report the attack right away because he was on probation and had been drinking alcohol at the time. Instead, it was his wife who called the police. After that, Ramos came forward to cooperate with detectives.

Sheriff’s Response: “Pack Animals”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd didn’t hold back during a Friday press conference. He described the attack as “animalistic”, saying:

“They beat him without mercy. Jumped on him like a bunch of pack animals.”

He also shared hospital images of Ramos and cell phone video footage of the attack to show just how violent it was.

Ongoing Investigation

At this point, detectives are still working to identify the autistic friend the teens say they were protecting. Ramos told investigators he was simply having a casual conversation about a car, and never meant any harm.

Sheriff Judd emphasized that nothing justifies what happened.

“In a free society, we don’t treat people like that. That conduct’s not acceptable in Polk County,” he said.

This shocking case has raised many questions about violence, justice, and how far people should go to defend a friend. While the teens say they were protecting someone, law enforcement is clear — brutal attacks like this have no place in a civil society, and those responsible will be held accountable.

