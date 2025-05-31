Left or Right?’: Man pressures 911 dispatcher to select where he should stab his father, warning ‘this will be on you,’ police say

Oklahoma – In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man, Erick Nimsey, allegedly stabbed his own father and called 911 during the attack, asking the dispatcher which body part he should stab next. The harrowing event unfolded on Monday at an apartment complex in Del City, near Oklahoma City.

Disturbing 911 Call Details

During the 911 call, Nimsey can be heard telling the dispatcher in a chilling tone:

“You want left or right foot? Which one do you want, dispatcher? Whoever you are?”

He pressured the confused dispatcher to pick a body part to stab next, warning:

“Say left or right, and this will be on you. If you don’t answer in three seconds, then I’m going to assume you said ‘left,’ OK?”

In the background, the victim, 63-year-old Eddie Davis, can be heard screaming as the alleged assault continued.

Dispatcher’s Efforts and Police Response

The dispatcher spent nearly six minutes trying to keep Nimsey talking until officers arrived at the scene. Nimsey initially refused to open the door, telling the dispatcher:

“If you want it open, you can kick it in.”

Officers followed his instructions and kicked down the door. Body camera footage showed a bloody scene in the kitchen where Davis was lying with life-threatening injuries. Nimsey was found in a nearby room, already on his knees and cooperating with police.

After Arrest: Delusional Statements and Threats

After being arrested, Nimsey made several delusional and threatening statements, including claiming to be 120 years old and accusing officers of plotting to kill his mother. He threatened to stab the officers and even said he could send “lions and tigers” to do it for him. At one point, he asked the police:

“Do you believe in mercy?”

Charges and Current Status

Nimsey has been charged with domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

The victim, Eddie Davis, was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

