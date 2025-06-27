Crime

‘Just End Him’ is the phrase used to describe the alleged fifth-grade class plot to kill a classmate and then stage it as a suicide

SURPRISE, ARIZ. – Four fifth-grade girls at Legacy Traditional School in Surprise, Arizona, have been arrested after allegedly plotting to stab a classmate during recess and stage his death as a suicide, according to a newly released police report.

The Alleged Plot

The girls, ages 10 and 11, reportedly devised the plan on October 1, 2024, after accusations of cheating and a breakup with their classmate. The police report claims the girls agreed to “just end him” in retaliation. Each girl had a specific role in the plot: one would bring a knife to school, one would act as a lookout, another would stab the victim in the stomach in an outdoor bathroom, and the fourth would forge a suicide note.

The group allegedly planned to wear gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints on the weapon. However, the scheme was thwarted when other students overheard their conversation and alerted school officials.

Foiled Plot and Arrests

The following day, school officials searched the girls’ backpacks, and the young suspects were questioned individually in the presence of their parents. As the investigation unfolded, the plot unraveled. Three of the girls reportedly showed remorse for their actions, but the fourth girl allegedly smiled and laughed while making excuses for her involvement.

Charges and Consequences

All four girls were arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They were released into their parents’ custody and suspended from school, pending expulsion. The school has not yet released additional details about their potential expulsion.

This disturbing incident highlights the dangers of peer conflict escalating into violence and the importance of being vigilant about children’s behavior and interactions.

