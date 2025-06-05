It went straight in her f—ing face’: Man who spent evening ‘playing with’ pistol freaked out after fatally shooting one of his buddies, according to police

An Indiana man is facing charges after he accidentally shot and killed his best friend during a casual hangout on Saturday. Elliot Hines, 23, has been charged with reckless homicide and felony counts of pointing a firearm in connection with the tragic incident.

The Tragic Incident

According to police, Hines had been “playing with” a loaded handgun during the evening and pointed it at his friends multiple times. Witnesses, who were with Hines at the time, reported asking him to stop after he pointed the gun at them. The night took a devastating turn when Hines reportedly set the gun down on a dryer, and the firearm allegedly “misfired,” sending a bullet into the head of a woman Hines called his “best friend.”

Reaction at the Scene

When police arrived at the Indianapolis home, they found Hines in a hysterical state with blood on his hands. Hines immediately admitted to the shooting, expressing shock and remorse. According to police reports, Hines said, “Oh my god, I can’t believe I just killed someone by accident.” He added, “I’m sorry… can someone wipe my hands, her blood is all over my hands.” Hines also said, “I loved that girl, I would never want to hurt her.”

Witnesses reported that Hines did not begin drinking until after the shooting occurred, which seemed to confirm that he was sober while handling the gun earlier that evening. Witnesses said that after the shooting, Hines allegedly tried to flee but was persuaded to stay by those at the scene.

Police and Panic

While in custody, Hines reportedly told police he was having a panic attack over what had happened. He described how he thought his finger “must have hit the trigger” when he set the gun down, triggering the deadly shot. He also expressed concern over the blood on his hands, reportedly telling police that he would “freak the f— out” if he wasn’t allowed to wash them.

Legal Proceedings

Hines has been booked into the Marion County Jail and remains held without bond. His next court date is set for July 14, with a jury trial scheduled for July 22. The case continues to unfold as authorities investigate the details surrounding the shooting.

SOURCE