Intelligence professional angry with Trump administration attempted to disclose confidential information with foreign government: Feds

Virginia – A 28-year-old information technology specialist working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been arrested for attempting to provide classified national defense information to what he believed was a foreign government agent. In reality, he was communicating with an undercover FBI officer, according to a Justice Department press release and court documents.

The suspect, Nathan Villas Laatsch of Alexandria, Virginia, worked in the DIA’s Insider Threat Division and held a top-level security clearance. He allegedly sought to leak sensitive information due to dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s policies.

How the Investigation Started

The FBI’s investigation began in March 2025 when they received an email from an individual claiming to be a DIA officer offering classified materials to a “friendly foreign government.” The email’s subject line read: “Outreach from USA Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Officer.”

In the message, Laatsch expressed disapproval of the administration’s recent actions, stating:

“I do not agree or align with the values of this administration and intend to act to support the values that the United States at one time stood for.”

He offered to share completed intelligence products, unprocessed intelligence, and other classified documents, highlighting his intimate knowledge of how DIA monitors user activity.

Evidence and Methods

Laatsch’s emails included a username for an encrypted messaging platform and photos of his federal ID badges, which helped investigators confirm his identity.

Since joining the DIA in 2019, Laatsch worked as a data scientist and IT security specialist, with access to highly compartmentalized classified programs. He had signed a lifetime non-disclosure agreement, acknowledging that unauthorized disclosure of classified information could lead to criminal penalties.

Escalation and Secret Transfers

In April, communication with the undercover agent intensified. Laatsch expressed frustration, saying:

“I do not see the trajectory of things changing, and do not think it is appropriate or right to do nothing when I am in this position.”

He allegedly began transcribing classified data onto notepads during work hours and smuggling the information out of the office, reportedly hiding folded papers inside his socks.

On May 1, Laatsch performed a dead drop in an Arlington park, leaving a thumb drive containing the stolen information. About a week later, he requested citizenship from the unnamed foreign country, stating he did not expect improvements in the U.S.

Final Arrest

Between May 15 and May 27, Laatsch continued to transcribe classified notes, hiding them in his clothing and taking them from his classified workstation.

On May 29, during a scheduled drop-off of further classified data, FBI agents arrested Laatsch. He appeared in court in Alexandria the following day.

Official Statements

FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the case via social media:

“This case underscores the persistent risk of insider threats. The FBI remains steadfast in protecting our national security and thanks our law enforcement partners for their critical support.”

The FBI Washington Field Office is leading the ongoing investigation.

