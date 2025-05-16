Inside the Complicated Case of a Woman Who Murdered Her Parents and Then Spent Years Living with Their Mummified Bodies

In a shocking case from the UK, a woman murdered her elderly parents and lived in the same house with their decomposing bodies for four years. Now, her sister has spoken out for the first time, saying that although she has forgiven her, she will never visit her in jail. The chilling crime has left a deep emotional scar on the family.

Sister Speaks Out After Years of Silence

Louise Hopkins recently opened up to The Sun about the horrific crime committed by her sister, Virginia McCullough. Louise said, “I have forgiven her for what she’s done. I am not drinking other people’s poison,” adding that she will never visit Virginia in prison but has made peace with her past.

Louise also shared the emotional pain and guilt she carries, especially after becoming estranged from her parents in 2018. “The worst thing is that my parents were left to rot. The grief has haunted me,” she said.

What Happened Inside the McCullough Home?

Virginia McCullough, now 36, was sentenced on October 11, 2024, for murdering her parents — John McCullough, 70, and Lois McCullough, 71 — in June 2019. According to Essex Police, she will serve a minimum of 36 years in prison before being considered for parole.

Police discovered the mummified bodies in September 2023 after the couple’s doctor raised concerns about not seeing them for a long time. When officers entered the home, they found John’s body in a bedroom “tomb” covered with blankets and pictures. Lois was found wrapped in a sleeping bag and placed inside a wardrobe upstairs.

Brutal Methods Used in the Killings

Investigators revealed that Virginia had poisoned her father using prescription drugs. Her mother, Lois, was brutally struck with a hammer and fatally stabbed. Prosecutors said Virginia made an effort to cover up the crime by building a makeshift tomb for her father and hiding her mother’s body.

Virginia kept everyone away from the house during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so afterward. She lied to relatives and doctors, saying her parents were unwell, on vacation, or away for long periods.

Years of Lies and Financial Deception

Prosecutor Nicola Rice stated that Virginia spent years lying to relatives, doctors, and financial institutions. She used her parents’ money and even created debts in their names while pretending they were alive. Throughout these four years, she lived in their home, cancelling plans and making up stories to keep the truth hidden.

Sister Finds Peace But Not Closure

Louise said she chose not to attend her sister’s trial because she had already walked away from the family in 2018. “I’ve created a life of peace and tranquility for me and my children,” she said. While she has forgiven her sister, she made it clear that she would never visit her in prison.

The trauma has stayed with her, and she admits to having flashbacks and physical illness due to the emotional weight. “I must be to blame because I walked away,” she said, showing the complex emotions she still struggles with.

