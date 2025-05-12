Crime

In Southern California, dozens were saved during the course of a “mini heat wave” weekend

This past weekend, Southern California experienced a sudden “mini heat wave,” causing temperatures to rise to record-breaking levels, leading to over two dozen rescues, mostly from hiking trails. The heat caught many outdoor enthusiasts off guard, with emergency teams responding to numerous calls for help.

Record-Breaking Temperatures in Southern California

Temperatures across Southern California soared to dangerous heights, with Saturday being the hottest day. In some areas, the heat reached record-breaking levels, including 104°F in Riverside, 103°F in Woodland Hills, and 98°F in Anaheim. These high temperatures caught many hikers and outdoor explorers off guard, especially those unprepared for the extreme weather.

Emergency Rescues on Hiking Trails

According to reports, over 24 people were rescued from hiking trails in the region. Saturday alone saw 15 rescues in Orange County and nine in Riverside County. One of the rescues, which involved a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion, was caught on video by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). The OCFA shared the footage and a message on their Facebook page, warning others about the dangerous conditions.

“Over a dozen people have been rescued collectively,” the OCFA stated in a Facebook post before 2 p.m. on Saturday. “According to the National Weather Service, it’s currently 96°F in Aliso Viejo.” The video highlighted the urgency of the situation, as many people were not fully prepared for the intense heat.

Airlift Rescue by Los Angeles Fire Department

On the same day, the Los Angeles Fire Department had to airlift a 55-year-old hiker who was suffering from heat exhaustion on a trail near the Hollywood sign. The situation was a reminder of how quickly the heat can take a toll on hikers, even those familiar with the area.

Safety Measures and Public Warnings

With temperatures climbing to such high levels, county officials urged the public to take extra precautions. They advised people to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, particularly if they weren’t experienced in hiking under such extreme conditions.

The OCFA further emphasized this in their Facebook post, warning hikers to wait until the weather cooled down unless they were experienced in hiking or riding in such conditions. They also advised bringing plenty of water if one decided to head out, especially during peak heat hours.

A Relief in Sight

Fortunately, the heat wave wasn’t expected to last long. In his Mother’s Day forecast, KTLA’s Kaj Goldberg reported that the heat wave would subside in time for the start of the workweek. Though temperatures would still be above normal, Sunday saw some cooling, and no new records were broken, offering relief to the region.

This “mini heat wave” in Southern California was a stark reminder of the dangers that extreme temperatures can bring, especially for outdoor enthusiasts. While the heat subsided quickly, the rescues show just how important it is to be prepared for sudden weather changes and to prioritize safety when venturing outdoors.

