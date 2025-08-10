In a tearful court moment, a woman hugged the man who killed her husband of 50 years and offered forgiveness

A Georgia woman’s unexpected act of forgiveness during a sentencing hearing has left a courtroom in shock. Regina Johnson, the widow of 78-year-old Chuck Johnson, who was killed in a hit-and-run last year, embraced Joseph Tillman, the man who struck and killed her husband, in a moment that moved even the judge.

Tillman, who had been under the influence of nitrous oxide when he hit Chuck Johnson while he was riding his electric bike, pleaded guilty to charges related to the death, including homicide by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and DUI. During the sentencing on August 7, Tillman, visibly emotional, offered an apology, saying, “I pray that you hear my heart when I say I am truly, completely sorry.”

But it was Regina’s response that took the courtroom by surprise. Instead of anger or retribution, she embraced Tillman for several seconds, placing her arm around his neck. Tillman, tearful and red-faced, reciprocated, repeatedly apologizing as they pulled away from the embrace. Regina then whispered to Tillman, “I forgive you.”

When asked why she chose to embrace Tillman, Regina explained that she felt guided by her faith. “God told me he needed a mom hug,” she said. “Joey doesn’t know yet how much God loves him. Joey needs healing of things in his past, as we all do. And that is our heart and prayer.”

Judge Tony Baker, who witnessed the embrace, remarked, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen the wife of a victim hug the defendant where they killed somebody,” acknowledging the profound act of forgiveness.

Chuck’s daughter, Brittany McCarthy, was also present for the sentencing and delivered a heartfelt statement. “I will always be the daughter of a man that you killed,” she said, addressing Tillman. “You became a deadly weapon, and my father paid the price with his life.”

Tillman was sentenced to 20 years, with the first three years to be served in prison. However, the remainder of his sentence was suspended on the condition that he complete a two-year inpatient rehabilitation program. His lawyer, Paul Ghanouni, expressed that Tillman had changed his way of life and appeared to be on a positive trajectory moving forward.

This powerful moment of forgiveness in a courtroom full of emotion highlights the complexities of justice and healing for both victims and offenders.

SOURCE