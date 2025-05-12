Improperly plowed road killed water polo coach after car is unable to pull over, collides with semi-truck, and goes off overpass: Lawsuit

The husband of Colleen Lischwe, a respected water polo coach who tragically died earlier this year in a crash involving a semi-truck, is suing the State of Missouri. The lawsuit claims that an improperly plowed highway contributed to her death when she was unable to safely pull over on the road due to snow left on the shoulder.

The Fatal Crash

On January 15, Colleen Lischwe, 35, was driving her 2011 Toyota Prius east on Interstate 44. According to the lawsuit filed by her husband, Casey Colgan, Lischwe experienced car trouble and attempted to pull over to the shoulder of the road. However, the shoulder was covered in snow from a recent storm, which made it difficult for her to fully move her car off the road.

As Lischwe attempted to pull over, a semi-truck traveling behind her at around 65 mph did not notice her car. The truck struck her Prius from behind, pushing the vehicle over the snowbank and causing it to fall from the overpass onto the city street below. The crash caused severe facial and head trauma as well as massive internal bleeding, leading to Lischwe’s death.

Lawsuit Against the State of Missouri

In the wake of his wife’s death, Casey Colgan is suing the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC), claiming that the commission’s negligence in plowing the highway contributed to the crash. The lawsuit alleges that the MHTC failed to properly clear the snow from the shoulder, which created a dangerous situation for drivers like Lischwe.

The lawsuit argues that the snow on the shoulder formed “ramps” along the highway, increasing the risk of injury. It states that the commission knew, or should have known, that this improper snow removal posed an unreasonable risk to public safety.

While the lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages being sought, it includes funeral expenses and compensation for pain and suffering. The Missouri Department of Transportation, when contacted by local CBS affiliate KMOV, declined to comment on the case.

Colleen Lischwe’s Legacy

Colleen Lischwe was the head coach of the men’s and women’s water polo teams at McKendree University, a NCAA Division II school in Lebanon, Illinois. Her students and colleagues remember her as a passionate leader and a mentor. McKendree University praised her for her dedication to teaching and developing young athletes, both on and off the water polo field.

Lischwe’s career as a coach began after playing water polo at Marist College in New York. She became the head coach of the Bearcat program in 2016, and her impact on the team and the broader McKendree community was profound.

In addition to her husband, Colgan, she left behind a 3-year-old daughter. Her obituary highlighted her love for her athletes and her focus on developing strong character and respect among them.

A GoFundMe campaign raised over $100,000 for Lischwe’s family to help with funeral expenses and other financial needs.

Colleen Lischwe’s death has left a deep void in the McKendree University community, as well as among her friends and family. The lawsuit against the State of Missouri serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and proper maintenance, particularly during winter storms. As the legal proceedings move forward, the case will likely bring attention to the responsibility of state agencies in ensuring highways are safe for all drivers.

