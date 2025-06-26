I’m just going to kill you, so screw it: Police claim a woman who was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, who brandished an axe, ‘just broke up with,’ was hacked more than 25 times

A 34-year-old man from Wisconsin, Hayden Daffinson, is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly tried to kill his 38-year-old ex-girlfriend in a brutal attack using an ax. The horrifying assault took place on June 22, 2025, when Daffinson visited his ex-girlfriend’s home to collect his personal belongings.

The Attack and Immediate Response

At around 2:38 p.m. on June 22, 2025, the Fond du Lac Police Department received a 911 call from the victim, who reported that she had been attacked with an ax and was actively bleeding. She also stated that the assailant, later identified as Daffinson, had fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with serious lacerations to her head, back, and extremities. First responders immediately administered lifesaving care before transporting the victim to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later airlifted to Theda Medical Center in Neenah, Wisconsin, for extensive surgery. Despite the brutal nature of the attack, the victim was listed in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

The Brutality of the Attack

According to a criminal complaint, the victim and Daffinson had recently broken up, and he was at her home to pick up his belongings when the attack occurred. After sexually assaulting the victim, Daffinson reportedly told her, “F— it, I’m just going to kill you, because I’m going to prison anyway.” He then proceeded to hack at her with the ax, striking her at least 25 times. The victim suffered multiple skull fractures, broken arms, and numerous wounds to her head, back, and hands.

The victim later told police that she didn’t think Daffinson was capable of such violence despite the issues in their relationship. In a desperate plea for her life, she begged him not to kill her, offering to lie to the police about how she was injured if he spared her.

Daffinson’s Capture and Investigation

After the attack, Daffinson fled the scene. Police quickly identified him as the suspect and located his vehicle near Germantown, Wisconsin. A brief pursuit followed, during which Daffinson reached speeds over 110 mph. He was eventually apprehended and transported to Froedtert Hospital for medical evaluation.

Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein praised the swift response from officers and other agencies involved, noting, “This was a horrific act of violence, and our hearts are with the survivor as she begins her long road to recovery.”

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Daffinson has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with modifiers for use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse. He is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on $5 million bond. District Attorney Eric Toney described the attack as the “most brutal” he had ever seen in his career.

Daffinson is scheduled to appear in court on July 31, where he will face these serious charges.

Community Support and Domestic Violence Awareness

The community is rallying behind the victim as she recovers from the devastating attack. The case has drawn attention to the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of protecting victims from such brutal acts. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through resources like the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

SOURCE