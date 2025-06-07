I’m going to shoot you if you don’t stop’: Wife accused of murdering husband for pursuing dog that saved her from alleged assault

In a shocking domestic tragedy, a 66-year-old woman from Iowa has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting her 72-year-old husband in the back. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an argument where the husband reportedly threatened to hit the family dog with a cane.

The Incident: Domestic Dispute Turns Deadly

On the evening of Wednesday, police in Cedar Falls, Iowa, responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 4300 block of Newland Drive around 6:30 p.m. The call indicated that someone may have been shot inside the home. When officers arrived, they found David Alan Charlton, 72, dead from a single gunshot wound. His wife, Kimberly Ann Charlton, was still at the scene and was taken into custody immediately.

The residence is located roughly 100 miles from Des Moines, and the response to the scene involved Cedar Falls police, fire personnel, paramedics from MercyOne, and the Black Hawk County Dispatch.

What Led to the Shooting?

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local media, Kimberly Charlton told investigators that earlier that day, her husband allegedly attempted to attack her in their bedroom. She claimed their dog stepped in to protect her, halting the assault. Moments later, David reportedly grabbed his walking cane and threatened to hit the dog. As he followed the dog down the hallway, Kimberly said she retrieved a firearm from a dresser in their bedroom.

She then walked into the hallway and warned her husband, “I’m going to shoot you if you don’t stop.” When David did not respond or stop moving toward the dog, Kimberly allegedly fired one shot, hitting him in the center of his back. He died at the scene before emergency services could assist.

Legal Consequences and Current Status

Kimberly Charlton has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Black Hawk County Jail with her bond set at $1 million. Authorities are continuing their investigation, reviewing all the facts to determine whether any additional charges or factors should be considered.

The Community Reacts

This case has shocked the quiet neighborhood of Cedar Falls, raising questions about domestic violence, elderly care, and mental health. Neighbors and friends have described the Charltons as a relatively private couple, making the incident even more surprising to those who knew them.

The case also brings attention to how quickly domestic disputes can escalate and turn fatal, especially when weapons are involved. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of addressing household tensions and seeking help before conflicts spiral out of control.

