I’m going to devour your f—ing heart!’: Murder victim’s son lashes out at killer after he gives thumbs-up before sentence, saying he will ‘hunt’ him if he ever escapes

A California courtroom was filled with intense emotions during the sentencing of Joe Gomez Jr., who was convicted of murdering Israel Trevino Jr. and attempting to murder his son, Israel Trevino III. As Gomez was sentenced to life in prison for the May 2021 killing, the victim’s son, Trevino III, erupted in anger, hurling threats at Gomez in a highly charged moment captured on video.

The Outburst in Court

After hearing that Gomez had been sentenced to life in prison, Trevino III can be seen on video yelling at the man who killed his father. He shouted, “That was my dad! Motherf—er! I’m going to f—ing hunt you, and when you come out, I’m going to eat your f—ing heart!” Trevino’s words were filled with grief and rage as he confronted the man responsible for the death of his father. Deputies had to intervene, escorting Gomez to the back of the courtroom as Trevino unleashed his verbal fury.

Fresno County Judge Arlan Harrell intervened, reminding Trevino to direct his anger at the appropriate target and not at those in the courtroom. “You have every right to let it out. But please do not take it out on these people who are here doing their job,” Harrell said, attempting to calm the situation.

The Crime and Trial Details

Joe Gomez, 63, was convicted of killing Israel Trevino Jr., 57, outside his home in Parlier, California, on May 2, 2021. Gomez also shot Trevino III in what he claimed was an act of self-defense. The shooting unfolded after Gomez, who had been driving around the block, stopped and confronted the father and son. Gomez reportedly claimed that the victim’s grandfather had been making threats on social media, though it was later clarified that Israel Trevino Sr. did not use social media.

During the trial, Deputy District Attorney Nicole Idiart described the events that led to the shooting. She explained that Gomez pulled out a firearm and pointed it at Trevino Jr., who rushed toward Gomez before being fatally shot. Trevino III, who survived the attack, recounted the harrowing moment in court, describing how he was shot multiple times, including in the belly, pelvis, and once in the eye.

Gomez’s defense claimed he had been pushed and knocked down before firing the gun. His attorney, Tony Capozzi, suggested that Gomez’s gun went off as he was being attacked. Despite these claims, the prosecution argued that Gomez acted with intent to kill.

The Unanswered Question: “Why?”

At Gomez’s sentencing, Judge Harrell remarked on the lack of clarity regarding Gomez’s motive. “The big question is, ‘Why?’” Harrell said. “It’s never been addressed. It’s never been answered.” Despite the prosecution’s case, the question of why Gomez shot the victim and his son remained unanswered, adding a layer of uncertainty to the case.

Gomez’s Final Words and Appeal

Before being sentenced, Gomez made a statement to the court, asserting that his constitutional rights had been violated during the trial. He claimed that evidence had been suppressed by the state attorney and that he had been wrongfully convicted due to perjury. Gomez expressed his intention to file an appeal, seeking to overturn his conviction.

Judge Harrell denied Gomez’s request for a new trial, but Gomez now has 60 days to file an appeal with an appellate court. His legal team will have to present their case for why the conviction should be overturned, though the trial and sentencing have brought some closure to the Trevino family.

The Search for Justice Continues

As Joe Gomez Jr. faces life in prison for the murder of Israel Trevino Jr. and the attempted murder of Trevino III, emotions continue to run high for the victim’s family. While the court proceedings have led to a conviction, unanswered questions about the motive and Gomez’s claims of unfair treatment in the trial suggest that the pursuit of justice may continue through the appeals process. For the Trevino family, however, the pain of losing a loved one is likely to remain, even as they seek some form of closure from the legal system.

SOURCE