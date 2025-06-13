Crime

“I’ll kill you and my mother.” Police claim a man shoots his cousin who tries to stop him and strangles his pregnant girlfriend after they exchange flirtatious texts

A 29-year-old man from Tennessee is facing criminal homicide and assault charges after an alleged violent rampage that left his pregnant girlfriend choked and a relative shot dead. The incident unfolded late Tuesday night at The Harris Townhomes in Nashville, where Tony Wray allegedly attacked his girlfriend after she confronted him about text messages he sent to another woman.

The Attack on His Girlfriend

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Wray became enraged when his girlfriend confronted him about the texts. The arrest affidavit reveals that Wray allegedly choked her multiple times during their argument. Afterward, he reportedly threatened to harm anyone who tried to intervene, including his own mother. Wray allegedly told his girlfriend, “I will kill you and my mother” after she said she would call his mom to intervene. Police also noted that Wray had a gun near his bed when making these threats.

The Fatal Shooting of Charqwan Howse

After the threats, the girlfriend reached out to another relative, 26-year-old Charqwan Howse, for help. Howse, along with a third woman, arrived at Wray’s apartment to confront him about the assault. Police say an argument erupted between Wray and the group on the front porch of the apartment. Wray is accused of shooting Howse without any provocation. Howse was reportedly shot and killed in the street, dying at the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found Wray still at the scene, armed with a handgun. He was arrested without incident.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Homicide detectives spoke to witnesses and Wray’s girlfriend, who confirmed the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. She reported that the confrontation about the text messages had led to Wray choking her at least three times before he shot Howse. As a result, Wray now faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection with his girlfriend and another woman, as well as an additional charge of criminal homicide for the death of Charqwan Howse.

Tony Wray’s violent actions have shocked the community, leading to the tragic loss of life and serious charges against him. His arrest highlights the deadly consequences of domestic violence and uncontrolled anger. As the investigation continues, the legal system will determine the extent of Wray’s responsibility for the deaths and assaults that occurred during this deadly confrontation.

