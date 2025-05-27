If someone snitch on me, I’m going to get on it’: A senior care home worker shoved a 76-year-old lady so hard that she died from a ‘complication’ of a hip fracture, police say

MEQUON, WIS. – A caregiver at a senior living facility in Wisconsin has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after allegedly pushing a 76-year-old resident so forcefully that she broke her femur — an injury that later led to her death.

The suspect, Abrianna Clark, 27, of Milwaukee, was working at Story Point Senior Living in Mequon when the incident occurred in November 2024, according to the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

What Happened at the Senior Facility?

According to a criminal complaint, Clark reportedly pushed the elderly woman on November 7 following an altercation in the facility’s memory care unit. Clark later told coworkers, “I pushed her,” multiple times, admitting that she acted after the woman allegedly struck her with a ruler and broke her glasses.

A facility director confirmed to police that Clark admitted to pushing the woman to the ground. However, when officers interviewed Clark directly, she denied pushing the victim and instead claimed the woman had fallen on her own in the bathroom.

The complaint also said the victim appeared to be fearful of Clark.

Medical Consequences and Death

After the incident, the victim was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with a broken femur. She eventually returned to the facility but died on January 27, 2025.

The Ozaukee County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death to be complications from a left hip fracture, directly linking her death to the earlier injury.

Legal Charges and Updates

Clark was originally charged with physical abuse of an elder person — recklessly causing great bodily harm. However, once the victim passed away and the death was ruled a result of the injury, prosecutors upgraded the charges.

On May 20, Clark was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, and the elder abuse charge was dismissed on May 22, according to online court records.

The investigation also revealed that Clark allegedly warned coworkers not to report her, saying, “If anybody snitch on me, I’m going to get on that.”

A Tragic End and Serious Consequences

What began as an incident of alleged abuse in a senior care facility has now turned into a homicide case. The upgraded charges reflect the serious and fatal outcome of the victim’s injury. As the legal process continues, the case serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerability of elderly individuals in care settings — and the importance of accountability for those entrusted with their wellbeing.

