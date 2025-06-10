I wanted a picture of the man’s head.’ A man devised a ‘deranged’ plan to have a business associate ‘humiliated’ and murdered after a ‘falling out,’ according to the DA

A New York man, Navdeep Singh, was arrested and charged with conspiracy and criminal solicitation after authorities uncovered a shocking plot in which he allegedly tried to have his business associate murdered. Singh, 48, is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill his colleague as part of a “deranged plan” involving an offer of $100,000 and land in India in exchange for the murder.

The Plot Unfolds: Murder for Hire Scheme

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly held a press conference on Monday, revealing that Singh’s plan involved not only having his colleague killed, but also requesting that the body be dismembered. Singh allegedly asked the hitman to provide a picture of the victim’s head and another of his body once the murder was completed. The plot began to take shape on May 29, when Singh made the initial offer of $100,000 and 10 acres of land, along with a down payment of $7,000. Singh’s instructions to the alleged hitman were violent and extreme, including demands to “brutally torture, extort, and eventually kill” his former colleague.

According to authorities, Singh had a longstanding relationship with his alleged target through their work in the construction industry. However, the two had a falling out about two years ago after a dispute on a job site. The conflict between them worsened over time and resulted in a multimillion-dollar civil litigation case. Singh allegedly became convinced that his colleague “had to go permanently,” prompting him to initiate the murder plot.

Violent Specifications and the Role of a Co-Conspirator

Singh reportedly went to great lengths to execute his plan. He allegedly purchased several burner phones for the hitman to use in order to avoid detection by law enforcement. Singh is said to have also taken photos of the victim’s home and sent them to the hitman. The situation escalated to the point where Singh was reportedly driving the hitman through the victim’s neighborhood on the day of his arrest.

What ultimately stopped the plot from going further was the hitman himself. According to District Attorney Donnelly, the would-be hitman came forward and alerted authorities about Singh’s intentions, leading to the arrest. Donnelly stated, “We can say we saved a life this past weekend,” emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the potential tragedy that was narrowly avoided.

A Longstanding Dispute and Singh’s Motive

The dispute between Singh and his target reportedly began when the alleged victim took Singh’s company off a job he was managing. This tension eventually escalated into the civil litigation case, which may have fueled Singh’s violent desires. Despite the years of working together, the relationship between the two soured drastically, culminating in Singh’s extreme response to the conflict.

Singh’s Legal Trouble and Court Proceedings

Navdeep Singh remains in custody, facing serious charges for his role in the murder plot. He was ordered to surrender his passport and has been set a bond of $1 million cash or $2 million surety bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, where he will face the consequences of his alleged actions. Authorities are continuing to investigate the details of the case and the people involved.

A Narrow Escape from Tragedy

This case highlights the extreme lengths to which a person can go when driven by personal animosity and conflict. Singh’s violent plot was a dangerous and calculated attempt to resolve a longstanding dispute through murder. Thanks to the intervention of the hitman, who alerted the authorities, a life was saved, and Singh’s twisted plan was brought to a halt before it could be carried out.

SOURCE