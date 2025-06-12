I get very grumpy sometimes’: Foster parents beat 3-year-old with autism to death for being a ‘complete brat’ after months of punishing her with ‘owies’, cops say

A heart-wrenching case of child abuse has come to light in North Dakota, where a 3-year-old girl tragically lost her life due to months of severe mistreatment by her foster parents. The young girl was reportedly subjected to cruel punishments, including physical abuse, by her foster parents, Jamie Johnson, 44, and Raymond Johnson, 62. The couple has been charged with murder and child abuse after the child passed away in March 2025.

The Abuse and Alleged Mistreatment

The little girl had been placed in the care of the Johnsons several months before her death. During her time with them, she allegedly faced intense physical punishment for things as simple as chewing her food too slowly or crying. According to reports, she was forced to sleep on a cot in the Johnsons’ home and was subjected to “owies” as punishment. Witnesses and evidence suggest she was physically struck, yanked by her hair, and repeatedly beaten, leaving her with numerous injuries over time.

On March 19, 2025, police were called to the Johnsons’ home after Jamie Johnson reported the child as unresponsive. Despite claims from the couple that the child had fallen down the stairs days earlier, an autopsy revealed that the young girl died from blunt force trauma to the head. Police soon uncovered evidence showing that the story given by the foster parents was false. Ring camera footage and interviews with other children living in the home painted a disturbing picture of continuous abuse.

Evidence of Abuse

Investigators found that Jamie Johnson was the primary instigator of the abuse. Text messages and Ring camera footage revealed that she was regularly violent toward the girl. Jamie Johnson was caught on video hitting the girl and even forcing her to endure physical punishments, such as slapping her with a spoon and holding her by the hair, causing the child to fall and injure herself. On one occasion, the child reportedly passed out due to the severity of the beating. The children living in the home also stated that Jamie would punish the girl for small things like leaving food in her mouth or crying, often resulting in violent reactions.

Although Raymond Johnson was described by the children as being the “nicer” one, they still reported that he witnessed the abuse and did nothing to intervene. Police say Raymond knew about the ongoing mistreatment but failed to stop it, which further contributed to the tragedy.

Foster Mother’s Alleged Justification

In text messages to a friend, Jamie Johnson expressed frustration with the girl’s behavior, claiming that the child’s autism made her difficult to manage. However, instead of seeking proper care or guidance, Jamie continued to inflict physical punishment. She admitted to having a hard time handling the girl’s actions, like her crying and self-harming behaviors, but still found it difficult to deal with the child’s needs. One text even read, “If I knew how she was, I might not have taken her,” suggesting a lack of empathy or understanding.

Charges Against the Johnsons

Both Jamie and Raymond Johnson face multiple charges, including murder, child abuse, felony murder during the commission of crimes involving a child victim, and felony domestic violence resulting in serious bodily injury to a child. The abuse allegedly continued for several months, leading to the child’s tragic death. Both foster parents are set to appear in court on July 24 for their preliminary hearing.

This case highlights the dire consequences of failing to provide proper care and support for children in foster care, particularly those with special needs. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of accountability and the responsibility of foster parents to protect the vulnerable children placed in their care.

This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the risks some children face when placed in foster care. Despite the system’s best efforts, cases like this show that there is a significant need for better oversight and support for both foster children and their caregivers. It’s crucial that those responsible for a child’s care are held accountable, ensuring that such a tragedy is prevented in the future.

SOURCE