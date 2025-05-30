“I am not f—ing playing”: Deputy slain by porch-sitting homeowner who made it apparent he’d ‘be alright’ with dying tonight, police say

Brian Michael Wilson, 53, faces aggravated murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing Morrow County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Sherrer during a Memorial Day domestic violence call.

The Incident

Deputy Daniel Sherrer, 31, a four-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at Wilson’s home when the confrontation occurred. Sherrer’s body camera footage revealed the tense moments before the shooting.

According to court documents and local news reports, Wilson sat armed on his front porch, warning Sherrer to stay away with threats such as “Don’t come up here” and “I will f—ing kill you.” Despite the warnings, Sherrer approached the home and attempted to communicate with Wilson.

Wilson continued to threaten Sherrer with vulgar language, telling him to leave if he wanted to see his family again. Moments later, Wilson opened fire with two handguns, one of which clicked empty during the confrontation.

Aftermath and Investigation

Sherrer died at the scene, and Wilson was critically wounded after police returned fire. Both of Wilson’s weapons were recovered by authorities.

Neighbors reported Wilson had expressed a willingness to die that night, warning others to stay away. Court records show Wilson had a prior criminal history including a 2009 domestic violence arrest.

A warrant for Wilson’s arrest was issued following his hospitalization.

Remembering Deputy Sherrer

Deputy Sherrer was remembered by colleagues and community members as a dedicated officer who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

