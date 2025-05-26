Husband murdered wife and fled to Costa Rica with a teenage babysitter, who assisted detectives in catching him after their love affair ended: Police

Jon Worrell, 58, was arrested in Missouri for the murder of his wife, Doris Worrell, who was killed almost 20 years ago at his sports park in southern Georgia.

What Happened in 2006

Doris Worrell, 39, was shot and killed on September 20, 2006, at Jon’s Sports Park in Douglas, Georgia. At first, police thought it might have been a robbery or retaliation linked to Jon’s business. But as they investigated more, they found out the couple had marital problems.

The Murder Plot

Jon Worrell was having an affair with the family nanny, who was only 18 when she joined the family. He wanted to divorce Doris but was worried about losing custody of their three young children. According to police, Jon planned to have his wife killed instead.

He allegedly hired two men, Glidden Rodriguez and Brandon Cage, to carry out the murder. Both were arrested but later released due to lack of evidence. Rodriguez has since died.

Escape and Cooperation

After Doris’s death, Jon moved to Florida and then Costa Rica. The nanny joined him there after being deported from the U.S. They raised the children together. Later, their relationship ended, and the nanny agreed to help police with new information about the case.

Thanks to her help, police arrested Jon at his home in Missouri.

Law Enforcement Statement

Coffee County Sheriff Fred Cole said they never forgot the case and kept working for justice. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also reminded people that even cold cases can be solved years later and warned offenders they can’t escape justice forever.

Family Remembers Doris

Doris’s sister, LeAnn Tuggle, said she became suspicious when Jon moved the family out of the country and refused to say where. She wants people to remember Doris not for her death but for her kindness, calling her “the sweetest person anyone could have known.”

Current Status

Jon Worrell waived extradition and is now held without bond at Coffee County Jail, facing charges including malice murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aggravated assault.

This story shows how cold cases can be solved with patience and new information, bringing justice even after many years.

SOURCE