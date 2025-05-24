How determined he was’: Lawyer tried to kill his wife with poisoned toothpaste and by hiring a hit guy — but failed both times

A Tennessee lawyer who admitted to trying to kill his wife three different times will stay in prison after a judge recently denied his latest legal request for early release.

Fred Auston Wortman III, 49, pleaded guilty back in 2015 to two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of solicitation of first-degree murder. His crimes included poisoning his wife’s toothpaste, which was also used by their daughter, and repeatedly trying to hire a hitman to kill his wife.

Sentenced to 30 Years, Eligible for Parole in 9

Wortman was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In Tennessee, inmates can be considered for parole after serving 30% of their sentence. This made Wortman eligible after about nine years — but he first applied in 2019, just four years into his sentence.

The Tennessee Parole Board denied his early release, pointing to the seriousness and repeated nature of his crimes. Despite his risk assessment score suggesting a low chance of reoffending, the board felt his actions showed a high risk if released.

A Trail of Appeals

After being denied parole, Wortman launched a series of appeals.

He began with an administrative appeal in 2020, followed by multiple court motions throughout 2020 and 2021. The appeals went all the way to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in Nashville, where judges firmly rejected his arguments.

The court ruled that Wortman’s own admissions of guilt, including trying to hire a killer while already behind bars for the same crime, proved he was a danger to society. Judges said the parole board was right to keep him locked up.

Claimed He Didn’t Understand His Plea Deal

More recently, Wortman filed for post-conviction relief, claiming he didn’t fully understand the terms of his plea deal. He also argued that the district attorney’s office shouldn’t have opposed his parole request.

After being reviewed by the Court of Criminal Appeals, the matter was sent back to a lower court for review. However, a judge in March 2025 again upheld his sentence.

He Could Try Again in 2026

Wortman’s next parole hearing is set for September 2026. If parole is denied again, he will remain in prison until his full sentence ends in August 2040.

Fred Wortman’s case is a chilling reminder of the justice system’s role in protecting victims and ensuring public safety. Even though he was eligible for parole early, his repeated and calculated attempts to harm his wife, even while incarcerated, have rightly kept him behind bars. As of now, he continues to serve his sentence in Tennessee, with any future release dependent on further parole board decisions.

