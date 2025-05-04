Her body was recently discovered after she fled from a car ride with her boyfriend nine years ago and ran into the woods

After nearly a decade of heartbreak, the family of Shannah Boiteau finally has some answers. Boiteau, a 23-year-old from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, vanished in June 2016 after a distressing moment with her boyfriend near St. Cloud, Minnesota. Her skeletal remains have now been discovered, thanks to recent drought conditions that dried out the once-flooded area where she disappeared.

What Happened to Shannah Boiteau?

On June 22, 2016, Shannah was last seen running barefoot into dense woods along a county road near Interstate 94 in Augusta, Minnesota, leaving behind her shoes, phone, and purse in her boyfriend’s car. The couple had reportedly argued just moments before.

At the time, authorities and Boiteau’s family launched a search and public appeal, but there were no leads or indications of where she had gone. The case eventually went cold, with law enforcement and loved ones left in the dark about her fate.

Remains Discovered After Nearly a Decade

On April 26, 2025, a property owner found skeletal remains on a piece of land in Augusta that had previously been flooded. Because of ongoing drought conditions, water levels dropped, exposing the area and revealing Shannah’s remains. On April 29, the St. Cloud Police Department confirmed the identity of the remains.

A Father’s Grief

Shannah’s father, Cletus Boiteau, shared the emotional news on Facebook:

“This has and is the hardest thing we have ever been through in our lives. Shannah was our first born and stole our hearts from the moment she arrived. Our hearts are broken and will never be whole again.”

He added that many questions remain unanswered, and the family may never fully understand what happened to their daughter.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death, and they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Shannah’s disappearance. While the recovery brings closure to some extent, the mystery of what exactly happened that day in 2016 still lingers.

The discovery of Shannah Boiteau’s remains closes a painful chapter for her family but leaves behind enduring sorrow and unanswered questions. Her story is a tragic reminder of how quickly a person can vanish — and how long loved ones may have to wait for answers. The investigation into her death remains open and active, and anyone with further information is urged to contact St. Cloud Police.

SOURCE