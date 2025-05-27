He was genuinely uneasy living there.’ Journalist’s body found in storage container; alleged killer killed in catastrophic vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, NV – A tragic murder mystery involving a freelance Las Vegas journalist has seemingly ended — but without a trial or justice being served. The suspected killer died during a high-speed police chase in Utah just days after the body was discovered.

Body Found in Downtown Las Vegas Storage Box

On May 20, employees at a downtown luggage storage business in Las Vegas called police after noticing a foul smell coming from a locked container. Inside, authorities found the body of Matthew Kelemen, a 56-year-old journalist known for writing features for Las Vegas Magazine. His body had been wrapped in a tarp and left to decompose.

The container had been dropped off four days earlier, on May 16, and customers had arranged the drop-off using a mobile app, which helped police track down their suspect.

Suspect Identified as Roommate Joseph Del Rivo

Police quickly identified Joseph Del Rivo, 63, as the main suspect. He was Kelemen’s roommate, and the two had lived together for only about six months. Family members say Kelemen had recently voiced concerns about Del Rivo’s behavior and living conditions.

“He said he was really uneasy living there,” said Kelemen’s sister. “‘The guy was a disgusting slob,’ were his words. Matt said, ‘OK, I’m going to tell him. I’m just worried about how he’s going to react.’”

Suspect Dies in High-Speed Utah Police Chase

Just one day after the body was discovered, on May 21, detectives learned that Del Rivo had died in Utah during a police pursuit.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted Del Rivo driving over 90 mph on Interstate 70. When officers attempted to pull him over, he sped up to over 140 mph.

After a 10-mile chase, troopers used spike strips to flatten his tires, but Del Rivo continued driving. As his tire shredded, he tried to avoid another set of spike strips, lost control, and flipped the car multiple times. He was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Details of the Crime Remain a Mystery

Police believe Kelemen was killed by blunt force trauma, though the exact motive remains unclear. The container used to store the body may have been one of Kelemen’s amplifier boxes, according to his sister. Kelemen was a guitarist, and the black box matched the description of his music equipment.

A Case Closed, But Not Solved

With both the victim dead and the suspect killed, investigators may never fully know what happened inside the Las Vegas apartment. For now, the case ends with heartbreak and unanswered questions — and no one left to face the consequences.

