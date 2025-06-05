He strangled a beloved bulldog and then scattered the dog’s remains across town: ‘Sickening beyond comprehension’

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to the killing and dismemberment of an English bulldog named Bruno in December 2024. Benjamin Tyler, 40, admitted to charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and an unclassified felony during a court hearing, according to a statement from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Crime and Tyler’s Actions

Prosecutors stated that Tyler, a longtime acquaintance of Bruno’s owner, was staying at the dog’s home in New Rochelle when the crime occurred. Tyler strangled Bruno to death before dismembering the dog’s body and scattering the remains around the New Rochelle area.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace expressed outrage at the crime, calling Tyler’s actions “sickening beyond comprehension.” She added, “Cruelty to animals will never be tolerated under my administration,” and stated that Tyler would soon have time to reflect on his actions while incarcerated at the Westchester County Jail.

Sentencing and Potential Jail Time

Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2025. He faces up to a year in jail for his horrific actions against the dog.

