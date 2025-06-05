Crime

He strangled a beloved bulldog and then scattered the dog’s remains across town: ‘Sickening beyond comprehension’

by Michael
Published On:
He strangled a beloved bulldog and then scattered the dog's remains across town: 'Sickening beyond comprehension'

A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to the killing and dismemberment of an English bulldog named Bruno in December 2024. Benjamin Tyler, 40, admitted to charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and an unclassified felony during a court hearing, according to a statement from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Crime and Tyler’s Actions

Prosecutors stated that Tyler, a longtime acquaintance of Bruno’s owner, was staying at the dog’s home in New Rochelle when the crime occurred. Tyler strangled Bruno to death before dismembering the dog’s body and scattering the remains around the New Rochelle area.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace expressed outrage at the crime, calling Tyler’s actions “sickening beyond comprehension.” She added, “Cruelty to animals will never be tolerated under my administration,” and stated that Tyler would soon have time to reflect on his actions while incarcerated at the Westchester County Jail.

Sentencing and Potential Jail Time

Tyler is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2025. He faces up to a year in jail for his horrific actions against the dog.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

Woman alleged 'anger issues' for her random gunfire that murdered her next-door neighbor. Police

Woman alleged ‘anger issues’ for her random gunfire that murdered her next-door neighbor. Police

Demon from Hell': Man's homicidal spree to keep neighborhood 'safe' kills two, police sayDemon from Hell': Man's homicidal spree to keep neighborhood 'safe' kills two, police say

Demon from Hell’: Man’s homicidal spree to keep neighborhood ‘safe’ kills two, police say

It went straight in her f—ing face': Man who spent evening 'playing with' pistol freaked out after fatally shooting one of his buddies, according to police

It went straight in her f—ing face’: Man who spent evening ‘playing with’ pistol freaked out after fatally shooting one of his buddies, according to police

Sanctuary towns oppose Trump's 'unconstitutional campaign' to punish jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, calling it a significant financial threat

Sanctuary towns oppose Trump’s ‘unconstitutional campaign’ to punish jurisdictions that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, calling it a significant financial threat

Compliance with the law is not a cognizable injury': Lawyers ask SCOTUS to continue barring 'third-country' deportations, blaming Trump administration for 'consequences of their own acts'

Compliance with the law is not a cognizable injury’: Lawyers ask SCOTUS to continue barring ‘third-country’ deportations, blaming Trump administration for ‘consequences of their own acts’

A man robbed a Mexican immigrant and then wrote fake Trump threats in his name to deport him before testifying. Prosecutors

A man robbed a Mexican immigrant and then wrote fake Trump threats in his name to deport him before testifying. Prosecutors

Leave a Comment