He started losing streamers’: YouTuber murdered rival during broadcast, telling investigators the victim’s wife was ‘dancing in his face’ before he shot her as well, police said

A deadly incident over the weekend in Las Vegas left one YouTube streamer dead after a long-standing online feud between two content creators turned violent. The shooting took place outside a resort on the Las Vegas Strip, with one of the YouTubers allegedly shooting the other during a confrontation. The victim, Rodney Finley, known as Finny Da Legend on YouTube, was shot and killed by a fellow streamer, Sin City Manny, whose real name is Manuel Ruiz.

The Alleged Events Leading to the Shooting

Rodney Finley, a 44-year-old YouTuber, had been involved in a public dispute with Ruiz, a 41-year-old streamer. The dispute had escalated over time, with both YouTubers fighting for control of the streaming scene in Las Vegas. The tension reached a tragic climax when Ruiz allegedly shot and killed Finley and his wife, Tanisha Finley, outside a resort. According to reports, Ruiz said that Tanisha approached him aggressively and he feared for his safety, believing she was reaching for a weapon.

Ruiz reportedly claimed that he acted in self-defense, shooting Finley after an altercation where Finley allegedly reached for his waistband and made an aggressive comment. He also shot Tanisha after believing she was holding a gun. According to a friend who was streaming the incident, the shooting was broadcast live, and viewers could hear multiple gunshots as Ruiz aimed at Finley and his wife.

The Online Feud and Rising Tensions

Before the deadly confrontation, Finley and Ruiz were involved in an online feud that lasted for over two years. The two streamers had clashed over various issues, including competition for viewers and control over streaming locations in the Vegas area. Ruiz had reportedly tried to limit where Finley could stream, which led to further hostility between the two. According to fellow YouTubers, Ruiz had become upset as Finley gained more viewers, which resulted in a more personal and bitter feud.

One of Finley’s friends, Derek Ware, recalled a previous incident where Ruiz had aimed pepper spray at Finley’s wife. Ware expressed relief that it was only pepper spray and not bullets. The ongoing tensions were reportedly fueled by Ruiz losing followers to Finley, which made the situation even worse. Fellow YouTubers who were aware of the situation claimed that Ruiz often used racial slurs and spoke negatively about Finley and his family, adding fuel to the fire.

The Aftermath and Investigation

After the shooting, Ruiz fled the scene but was later apprehended by police after his wife, Juliana Pimentel, approached officers and confessed that her husband was responsible for the killings. Ruiz was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. A Las Vegas judge ordered that he be held without bail.

The incident has shocked the YouTube community, and fellow streamers have expressed disbelief and sorrow over the events that led to such a tragic end. The shooting was a grim reminder of how online feuds, if left unchecked, can escalate into real-world violence.

The tragic shooting of Rodney Finley and his wife serves as a somber warning about the potential dangers of unchecked online beefs and rivalries. What started as a competition for viewers and dominance in the streaming world ultimately ended in violence. The incident highlights how personal and public attacks between content creators can have severe, real-life consequences. The Las Vegas shooting will likely spark further discussions about the responsibility that online influencers have, not only to their followers but also to their communities, to prevent such tragedies.

