He Has No Remorse!’: A brawl erupts at the sentencing of the 19-year-old who fatally shot a teenager. Family members from both sides argue when the victim’s mother requests a ‘maximum sentence’

A tragic shooting case in Wichita, Kansas, turned even more chaotic when a courtroom fight broke out during the sentencing of a teenager convicted in the death of a 14-year-old boy. The April 8 incident at the Sedgwick County Courthouse involved multiple family members and led to criminal charges against six individuals, including the victim’s mother and a teenager.

What Sparked the Violence?

The outburst occurred during the sentencing of Te’bryis Robinson, 19, who was convicted in the 2022 shooting death of TrenJ’vious “Tubby” Hutton, a 14-year-old boy killed at Towne East Square Mall.

Robinson, who was just 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded no contest last year to charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated battery. He was involved in a conflict with a separate group at the time of the shooting, but one of the bullets fatally struck Hutton, an innocent bystander.

Before the sentencing, Hutton’s mother, Jeannette Dees, gave an emotional statement, begging the judge to impose the maximum sentence. She accused Robinson of showing no remorse and referenced a disturbing song titled “Tubby Attack,” which Robinson allegedly released after the shooting, bragging about firing six shots.

“You shoulda just walked away,” Dees cried out. “You didn’t have to kill my f—ing son. ‘Cause he wasn’t even thinking about you when you shot him, you b—!”

The Brawl Breaks Out

Moments after Dees’ emotional outcry, tensions boiled over. A confrontation erupted between members of both families. Video from the courtroom shows people being separated by deputies, but not before a physical altercation broke out. A punch was thrown, and within seconds, several individuals were involved in the fight.

The melee lasted under a minute before officers were able to contain it and escort the involved individuals out.

Who Was Charged?

Six people were later charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for their roles in the brawl:

Jeannette Dees , mother of the victim

, mother of the victim Derrick E. Parker , 33

, 33 Trentasia Hutton , 24

, 24 Trentez Hutton , 21

, 21 Trentavies Hutton , 18

, 18 An unnamed 16-year-old boy

The charges serve as a reminder of how high emotions and grief can spiral out of control in courtrooms where trauma is still raw.

Robinson’s Sentence

Despite the chaos, sentencing proceeded. Te’bryis Robinson was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison. The sentence reflected the serious nature of the crime and the court’s recognition of the loss suffered by the Hutton family.

The loss of a young life is always devastating, and the death of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton has left lasting pain in his family and community. While courtroom outbursts are not uncommon in highly emotional trials, this incident serves as a stark example of how deep grief, anger, and unresolved trauma can manifest.

Ultimately, both families now face the weight of consequences — one from the initial crime, the other from the aftermath inside the courtroom.

