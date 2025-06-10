He allegedly killed his lover and kept her body around for days—then offered a chilling explanation for why

A disturbing case has unfolded following the tragic death of Wardell, where new details are emerging about the actions of the suspect, Oddo. Security footage has shown Oddo purchasing cleaning supplies a full week after the shooting on May 13, raising further questions about his involvement. Prior to this, it is revealed that Oddo stayed with Wardell’s body for a shocking three days.

A Disturbing Sequence of Events

The investigation into Wardell’s death took a dark turn after it was revealed that Oddo remained in the apartment with Wardell’s corpse for three days before taking any action. During this time, there was no attempt to report the incident or seek help. Oddo was seen on security footage purchasing cleaning supplies on May 19, nearly a week after the shooting occurred. This footage, along with other details from the case, suggests that Oddo may have been trying to cover up the crime.

The situation escalated when a neighbor, noticing a foul smell coming from the apartment, contacted the police. This prompted the authorities to intervene and ultimately led to Oddo fleeing the scene. Shortly after the police arrived, Oddo left the apartment, but it was already clear that something had gone terribly wrong.

Oddo’s Arrest and Current Status

As of this week, Oddo remains in custody with a bond set at $160,000, according to the online jail roster. Despite the disturbing circumstances surrounding the case, the official cause of death for Wardell has not been confirmed yet. Authorities are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Ongoing Investigation

The case continues to raise many unanswered questions. As investigators wait for the toxicology report, they are working to piece together the events that led up to Wardell’s death. The disturbing timeline of Oddo’s actions, combined with the delay in notifying authorities and the unusual behavior observed, has led many to speculate on the full extent of what transpired.

A Complex Case of Tragedy and Suspicion

As the investigation into Wardell’s death unfolds, it remains to be seen what other details will come to light. The disturbing actions of Oddo, combined with the unknown cause of death, paint a grim picture of the events that transpired in the days leading up to the discovery of Wardell’s body. Authorities are continuing to investigate and await the final toxicology results to shed light on this tragic incident.

SOURCE