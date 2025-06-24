Grinning the whole time: The mother who used her bare hands to suffocate her 3-year-old daughter finds out what happened to her

Suad Mohamed Ali, a 29-year-old mother from Minnesota, has been sentenced to 12 1/2 years in a state correctional facility after pleading guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter. The child’s death occurred on July 10, 2023, when Ali allegedly suffocated her daughter because she wouldn’t stop crying. The horrific incident has left many shocked and searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The Incident

The events leading up to the child’s death unfolded late in the evening on July 10, 2023, when officers from the Pelican Rapids Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive 3-year-old at a home on River Road. Upon arrival, first responders found the child lying unresponsive on the living room floor, and a family member was performing CPR in an attempt to revive her.

While emergency personnel worked to save the child, they observed that Ali, the mother, was sitting on the couch and seemed unaffected by the tragic scene. When questioned, Ali allegedly admitted, “she killed her,” to police, and later confessed that she suffocated her daughter after she had been continuously crying. According to the affidavit, Ali had also earlier attempted to stab her daughter with a knife but did not succeed in harming her.

Ali’s Actions and Confession

During the investigation, Ali provided disturbing details about the assault. She admitted to placing her hand over her daughter’s mouth and suffocating her to quiet her crying. Ali also told detectives that she punched her daughter in the throat in an attempt to stop the child from crying, and at one point, she lay on top of the child while the child was face down on the floor to silence her.

As medics worked to revive the child, Ali allegedly smiled while CPR was being performed, according to the police report. Despite the efforts, the child was pronounced dead after being transported to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes.

Legal Proceedings and Sentence

Initially, Ali faced charges of first and second-degree murder, but after negotiating with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. As a result, Ali was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. Under Minnesota state law, Ali will be required to serve at least two-thirds of her sentence, with the remaining third served on supervised release. With time already served and good behavior, she could be eligible for release in as little as six years.

Judge Sharon Grewell-Benson, who handed down the sentence, acknowledged that both prosecutors and Ali’s defense team recognized that Ali suffers from severe mental health issues. She was reportedly not taking her prescribed medication at the time of the crime. Despite these factors, the severity of her actions led to the lengthy sentence.

A History of Mental Health Struggles

Court records indicate that Ali has a history of mental health issues, and she was previously committed to a detox facility in 2017 after threatening her family. Her mental health and lack of medication were key factors in her defense, but the brutal nature of the crime led to the serious charges.

The Impact on the Community

The community is left reeling from the tragedy, as the senseless loss of a young child has sparked outrage and disbelief. Ali’s mental health struggles, while a factor in the case, do little to explain the brutality of the crime. As she serves her time, the case has also raised questions about the adequacy of mental health care and how it can be better addressed in situations where it leads to violence.

Suad Mohamed Ali’s sentencing provides a degree of justice for the child, but the scars from this horrific event will likely linger in the community and among those who were close to the victim. The case highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues early on and ensuring that those struggling with such issues have the support they need to avoid future harm.

