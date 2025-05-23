‘Grandma started to kill mommy’: Woman stabbed daughter-in-law in front of grandchildren in fight that started after drinks at Chili’s, police say

Homestead, Florida – A 57-year-old woman, Celestine Ward, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her daughter-in-law multiple times in front of her grandchildren. The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, and the victim was found in critical condition inside her home.

According to local police, Ward’s own grandchildren alerted authorities, claiming they saw their grandmother attacking their mother with a knife.

Police Find Woman Bleeding on the Floor

Officers from the Homestead Police Department responded to an emergency call at a residence where they found the alleged victim — Ward’s daughter-in-law — lying on the floor, covered in blood. She was immediately airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Children Told Police: “Grandma Tried to Kill Mommy”

Investigators interviewed the children who were inside the home at the time of the attack. Ward’s granddaughter reportedly told officers, “Grandma started to kill mommy with the knife. The knife is in the room under the bed.”

The child also said that before the stabbing, her parents were arguing, and her father left the home. That’s when Ward began arguing with her daughter-in-law, and the verbal fight reportedly turned violent.

Stabbing Followed Argument at Chili’s

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim later spoke to police from her hospital bed. She confirmed that she and Ward had gone to a Chili’s Bar & Grill earlier in the day and had been drinking. When they returned home, they got into an argument, and she recalled Ward suddenly charging at her.

The woman said she tried to defend herself, but Ward allegedly stabbed her several times during the attack.

Ward Denies Charges, Claims Self-Defense

In a recorded statement to police, Ward claimed her daughter-in-law was the aggressor, saying she punched her in the face. However, officers noted that Ward showed no visible injuries to support her version of events.

Children Now in State Custody

Following the incident, Florida’s Department of Children and Families took custody of the children for their safety.

Ward was arrested on Wednesday and is now being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She has been charged with attempted murder and may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

This disturbing case highlights how domestic violence can escalate quickly, even within family homes. Authorities acted promptly thanks to the brave statements made by the children, who witnessed the attack. Ward now faces serious legal consequences, and the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE