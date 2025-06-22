Grandma is facing eviction after her son forged the deed to her house and committed suicide after robbing a bank

HOUSTON, TX. — Barbara Arnold, a 77-year-old grandmother, is fighting to stay in the home she has lived in for nearly 30 years after discovering that her late son, Jeremiah “Jerry” Arnold, fraudulently transferred the deed to her property and secretly sold it. This shocking discovery came after Jerry, 53, died by suicide in August 2024, following a bank robbery and a police chase.

A Tragic Discovery

Barbara Arnold, who has owned the home outright since 1996, learned the truth about the forged deed after her son’s death. Jerry, who had been struggling with personal issues, called his mother shortly before his tragic death, stating, “If I stop, I’m going to kill myself.” Barbara tried to persuade him not to take his life, but shortly after their conversation, Jerry died by suicide.

Before his death, Jerry allegedly told his mother to “check the deed”. When Barbara examined the deed, she was shocked to find that her name had been forged, and the property had been transferred to new owners without her knowledge. Nicole Poolwhite, a friend from Barbara’s church, confirmed the unsettling discovery, stating, “She never signed anything, and she couldn’t understand how her house isn’t her house.”

The Legal Battle for Her Home

Barbara now faces eviction from the home where she raised her family, and legal documents indicate that investors purchased the house after the fraudulent deed transfer. These investors are now trying to evict her from the property. Despite Barbara owning the home since 1996, the forged sale is complicating her ability to stay in the house.

Barbara has already spent about $17,000 on legal fees in an attempt to regain control of the property, but she says she can no longer afford to continue the fight without help. Her attorney, Rex Mann, is currently pursuing legal action to void the fraudulent sale and restore Barbara’s ownership. However, the legal process is ongoing.

Attorney Mann noted that there are two properties at the center of the case. One is Barbara’s homestead, which was part of the fraudulent transaction, and the other is a property she had been working on to rent out for extra income in her later years.

A Mother’s Forgiveness and Community Support

Despite the betrayal from her son, Barbara has found it in her heart to forgive him. “It’s hard, but I’ve forgiven him,” she said. Her friends and fellow church members have rallied behind her, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help with her legal expenses. The community is also calling on any attorneys who are willing to help pro bono to step forward.

As of now, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,075 toward its $22,000 goal, offering some hope in the face of a difficult legal battle.

A Long Road Ahead

Barbara Arnold’s case highlights the emotional and financial toll that fraud and family betrayal can have, especially for those who are already in their later years. With the support of her community and ongoing legal action, she hopes to reclaim her home and the peace of mind that was stolen from her by her own son’s actions.

