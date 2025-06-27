Gangs up on him because he doesn’t have a job: Son shot ‘bullying’ family members just hours after they got back from a trip abroad without him

MILWAUKEE, WIS. – A 32-year-old man, Gerardo Jimenez-Rico, has been sentenced to 35 years in a Wisconsin state correctional facility for the murder of his younger sister and shooting both of his parents earlier this year. Jimenez-Rico pleaded guilty last month to first-degree reckless homicide, attempted second-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree reckless injury. In addition to his prison sentence, he will serve an additional 19 years on supervised release.

The Shooting Incident

On January 22, 2025, Milwaukee Police responded to a shooting at a residence on West Cheyenne Street. Upon arrival, they discovered three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The youngest victim, 22-year-old Jocelyn Jimenez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, who had been shot, informed officers that her son, Gerardo Jimenez-Rico, was responsible for the attack on the family.

Before police could begin their search, Jimenez-Rico walked into the District One Milwaukee Police Station and voluntarily confessed to the crime. He told police he had “shot someone” and confessed to killing his sister and shooting his parents.

Motive Behind the Shooting

In an interview with detectives, Jimenez-Rico explained that his parents and sister had just returned from a month-long trip to Mexico, which he did not accompany them on due to a lack of money. He said his family often “ganged up on him” because he was unemployed, and he felt they bullied him. When his family arrived home that evening, Jimenez-Rico offered to help with their luggage but was told they did not need his assistance, which led him to retreat to his room.

The situation escalated when Jimenez-Rico’s father came downstairs to complain about dirty dishes in the sink. Jimenez-Rico explained that the sink was clogged and required plumbing attention, but his father continued to argue with him. Jimenez-Rico claimed that his sister also joined in, and the bullying that had been ongoing for years pushed him to a breaking point.

The Fatal Turn

According to Jimenez-Rico, he had a handgun in his waistband during the argument. He claimed his father told him he needed to find somewhere else to live, which further fueled his frustration. The argument became heated, and Jimenez-Rico said that in the midst of the verbal altercation, he became fed up and shot his father. After shooting his father, Jimenez-Rico said his sister armed herself with a knife, so he shot her to prevent being stabbed. An autopsy revealed that she was shot four times in the lungs, chest, back, and arm.

When his mother entered the room, Jimenez-Rico shot her as well. He claimed that he did not intend to shoot his mother and could not explain why he fired at her.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

Jimenez-Rico was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder and attempted homicide. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the death of his sister and the injuries inflicted on his parents. The court also imposed a 19-year supervised release period once he completes his prison sentence.

In his plea agreement, Jimenez-Rico expressed remorse for his actions, although the motive behind the crime remains tied to his claims of being bullied by his family. His case has shed light on the tragic consequences of familial conflict and unresolved emotional struggles.

