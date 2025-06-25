Four people were arrested for the murder of a scientist whose body was discovered mutilated

Colombian authorities announced Monday that they have arrested four individuals suspected of killing and dismembering 42-year-old Italian scientist Alessandro Coatti. The gruesome murder occurred in Santa Marta, a popular resort city along the Caribbean coast, and shocked both local and international communities. The case was solved with the help of a reward and extensive investigative efforts.

The Discovery of Coatti’s Remains

Coatti, a former science policy officer for the Royal Society of Biology in the UK, had traveled to South America after leaving his post in 2024. His remains were discovered in a series of gruesome finds throughout Santa Marta. The first part of his body was located on April 6 in a suitcase along a riverbank. Additional body parts were later found scattered around different locations in the city.

The Circumstances of the Murder

According to police, Coatti was lured to an abandoned house in Santa Marta by a gang that planned to rob him. The gang made contact with him via a dating app for the LGBTQ community. Police believe that Coatti, who was conducting research on local animal species, had arrived in the city as a tourist and was planning to visit Minca, a small village near the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Local reports indicate that Coatti had been inquiring about the area and had shown interest in exploring Minca, which is known for its biodiversity. However, his plans were tragically interrupted by the gang’s violent actions.

The Investigation and Arrests

The investigation into Coatti’s murder was boosted by a tip-off, which led authorities to a house where blood traces were found. Police chief Colonel Jaime Rios reported that, through interviews, the collection of biological evidence, and analysis of security camera footage, they were able to piece together the details of the crime. The reward of $12,000, offered by Santa Marta’s Mayor Carlos Pinedo, was pivotal in leading police to the suspects.

The suspects were arrested in raids carried out across multiple locations, including Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, the city of Medellín, Santa Marta, and Arjona, a town near Cartagena.

The Victim: Alessandro Coatti

Alessandro Coatti was remembered by colleagues at the Royal Society of Biology as a respected and passionate scientist. He was involved in writing submissions, organizing events, and giving evidence in the House of Commons on animal science issues. The organization expressed deep sorrow following his death, describing him as a “funny, warm, intelligent” individual who was loved by everyone he worked with.

The Gang Behind the Murder

The Sierra Nevada region, which includes Santa Marta, is known to be home to criminal organizations, including the “Conquistadors of the Sierra Nevada,” a drug-running paramilitary group. It remains unclear whether the gang was involved in the murder, but the region’s association with illegal activities raises concerns about the link between organized crime and Coatti’s tragic death.

The murder of Alessandro Coatti has sent shockwaves through both the scientific community and the local population in Colombia. The successful arrests of the suspects bring some justice to the case, though the brutality of the crime and its connection to organized crime raise serious concerns about safety in the region. The reward offered for information helped break the case, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand more about the motives behind the attack.

SOURCE