Five months after the death of the father and sibling in a 90 mph vehicle accident, a missing 1-year-old was discovered in the “burn pile” at the family’s house: Sheriff

The heartbreaking case of missing Alabama toddler Kahleb Collins has come to a tragic end. After months of searching, law enforcement authorities have confirmed that human remains found in a burn pile near the child’s family home belong to the one-year-old boy. The discovery was made eight months after Kahleb was first reported missing, bringing sorrow and a few painful answers to a deeply troubling story.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

Kahleb Collins was just one year old when he disappeared in September 2024. However, it wasn’t until a fatal car accident in December that his absence was even noticed. That crash, which happened on December 8 on County Road 73 in Glen Allan, Alabama, killed Kahleb’s father, Steven Collins, and his 2-year-old sister, Ryleigh. Their mother, Wendy Pamela Bailey, survived the crash with serious injuries.

Authorities say Steven Collins had been driving at dangerous speeds of over 90 mph on a wet road when the accident happened. Shockingly, Ryleigh was not secured in a car seat at the time, adding to the tragedy.

Kahleb’s Disappearance Raises Alarm

After the crash, officials were informed that the couple had another child who was missing — Kahleb. This led to an immediate investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation revealed something even more alarming: Kahleb hadn’t been seen alive since September 9, 2024 — months before the accident that claimed his father and sister’s lives.

Grim Discovery on Family Property

Multiple searches were carried out near the family’s home, where Wendy Bailey still lived. Recently, authorities found what looked like a burn pit on the property. Upon closer inspection, a part of the pit appeared to contain human remains. A forensic anthropologist was brought in, who confirmed that the remains belonged to a small child. They were later identified as Kahleb’s through further forensic analysis.

Charges Against the Family Members

The investigation didn’t stop at discovery. Both Wendy Bailey, the toddler’s mother, and John Bailey, the child’s grandfather and legal guardian, have been indicted on multiple serious charges.

Wendy Bailey now faces charges including first-degree domestic violence, aggravated child abuse, criminally negligent homicide, and abuse of a corpse. John Bailey is charged with similar crimes, along with an additional charge of first-degree hindering prosecution. He was previously arrested in December 2024 for failing to report a missing child.

Sheriff’s Statement and Community Reaction

“This is a heartbreaking outcome,” Sheriff Byron Yerby said in an official statement. “While this discovery brings some closure, it also reminds us of our shared duty to protect the most vulnerable — our children.”

The community remains in shock as more details unfold, but the sheriff’s office has promised to continue pursuing justice in this devastating case.

The tragic case of Kahleb Collins is a painful reminder of how quickly things can go wrong when proper care and responsibility are missing. A young life was lost long before help ever arrived, and now authorities are working to ensure justice is served. As investigations continue, the story of Kahleb has deeply touched the hearts of many, highlighting the need for stronger child safety awareness and community vigilance.

