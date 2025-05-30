Fight over girls’making faces’ at each other leads to teen’s death at his own graduation party: Cops

An 18-year-old man in Texas has been arrested for allegedly killing another teenager during a high school graduation party.

Incident Details

Chad Lee-Gardner was taken into custody Monday after being charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Andrew Farias. The fatal shooting occurred early Sunday morning at a home on Rocky Road, about 25 miles south of Austin, Texas, where Farias’ graduation party was being held.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Farias suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. A 17-year-old male at the party was also found with a gunshot injury.

What Led to the Shooting?

Court documents and witness statements reveal that the party, hosted by Farias’ aunt, started at 10 p.m. and had over 100 guests. As the party was winding down near 1 a.m., two girls got into a fight after some had been making faces and talking about others.

During the altercation, Lee-Gardner reportedly struck Farias’ aunt in the head with a handgun. Farias tried to intervene, which led to Lee-Gardner firing two shots. Farias was hit at least once and later died.

Aftermath and Arrest

Lee-Gardner fled the scene but was arrested Monday night in Austin with assistance from the Texas Rangers. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.

Witnesses say at least one partygoer recorded the shooting, confirming Lee-Gardner as the shooter.

Family’s Response

Farias’ girlfriend, Mariana De Luna, said he died in her arms. His mother, Shannon Vasquez, shared a heartfelt statement describing Andrew as a loving, positive young man with big dreams.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his memorial and had raised nearly $20,000 toward a $30,000 goal.

