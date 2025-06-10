Feds say man trapped himself inside historic landmark with fire poker after making murder threats against Obama

A North Dakota man, Ian Patrick Stewart, is facing serious federal charges after allegedly issuing death threats against former President Barack Obama and terrorizing a worker at a National Park Service historic site. Stewart, 36, is accused of a series of alarming threats and violent actions, culminating in a raid at the Fort Union Trading Post in Williston, North Dakota.

A History of Violent Threats and Threatening Behavior

Between April 20 and May 13, Stewart allegedly sent threats to harm former President Obama, as well as at least three other individuals. These threats, communicated through interstate and foreign commerce emails and telephone calls, were part of a broader spree of violent rhetoric that included statements about inflicting bodily harm and even death. According to his federal indictment, Stewart “knowingly and willfully” threatened to kill Obama and others during this period.

The Fort Union Incident: Terrorizing a Worker with a Fire Poker

The situation took a violent turn on May 13 when Stewart reportedly broke into the Fort Union Trading Post, a historic site managed by the National Park Service. At the time of the incident, the fort was closed to the public, and Stewart barricaded himself inside. An employee at the fort confronted him, but Stewart allegedly approached her while wielding a fire poker. He reportedly forced her away from the building, threatening to burn the fort down and destroy valuable historical artifacts.

Local authorities responded to the scene and apprehended Stewart. According to reports, he was taken into custody without further incident, but not before making additional threats regarding the destruction of the fort. His actions during the incident led to charges of felony burglary, property damage to U.S. property, terrorizing, and malicious mischief, in addition to his threats to kill.

Prior Legal Troubles and Upcoming Trial

This is not the first time Stewart has found himself in trouble with the law. Court records indicate that he was previously charged in Washington state for assaulting a highway patrol trooper during a traffic stop in September. Just a month later, he was arrested again for allegedly threatening to shoot a superior court judge.

Stewart is scheduled to go on trial in October for the most recent charges. His bond has been set at $50,000, and he faces a lengthy legal battle for his actions. If convicted, Stewart could face severe penalties for his violent threats and the terror he caused at the historic site.

A Dangerous Escalation of Threats and Violence

Stewart’s alleged actions paint a disturbing picture of a man who has escalated from making online threats to carrying out violent acts at a national landmark. His threats against former President Obama and others, coupled with his violent behavior at the Fort Union Trading Post, have led to serious federal charges. As Stewart’s trial approaches, authorities will continue to investigate his actions, and his legal troubles seem far from over.

