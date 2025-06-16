Father’s Day Tributes from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sons Amid the Rapper’s Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, have expressed their love and support for their father in emotional Father’s Day tributes on social media, as the music mogul continues to face charges in a high-profile sex trafficking trial.

On Sunday, June 15, both sons shared personal messages honoring their father, showing their support during this challenging time. The tributes came amid ongoing legal proceedings in Manhattan, where Diddy is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

1. Christian “King” Combs’ Tribute

Christian, 27, posted a throwback photo of himself as a child on the red carpet with his father. In the heartfelt message, Christian expressed his love and longing for his dad.

“Happy Father’s Day Pops!! I love you & miss you !!! We waiting for you at 🏡,” Christian wrote, expressing how much he misses Diddy as he awaits his return.

2. Justin Combs’ Tribute

Justin, 31, also shared a tribute to his father on social media, posting a black-and-white video of them engaging in a conversation. Additionally, he posted a photo of the duo both dressed in suits. In his message, Justin referred to his father as his “superhero.”

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY POPS THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I’M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTER WHAT!! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU,” Justin wrote in his post.

The father-son duo has been inseparable through the years, with Justin often speaking highly of Diddy’s influence in his life.

3. Diddy’s Family Support Amid Legal Troubles

Diddy, 55, is a father to seven children, including Christian, twins Jessie and D’Lila, 18, from his late partner Kim Porter, son Quincy Brown from Kim’s previous relationship, Justin Combs from his relationship with Misa Hylton, Chance Combs from Sarah Chapman, and daughter Love Combs, whom he shares with Dana Tran.

Recently, Diddy’s family has been a constant presence at the courthouse during his trial in downtown Manhattan. On May 12, six of Diddy’s seven children attended the court proceedings to show their support for him as opening statements were made.

Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, was also present, further illustrating the family’s commitment to standing by him through the legal ordeal.

4. Family’s Joint Statement of Support

In October 2024, Diddy’s six oldest children released a joint statement publicly expressing their support for their father amid the ongoing legal challenges. The statement highlighted their distress over the situation while defending their father against the allegations.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family,” the children wrote in the statement.

They concluded by expressing their love and missing him dearly.

“WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D’Lila.“

5. Diddy’s Denial and Legal Defense

Diddy, whose legal team is actively defending him in court, has denied all allegations against him. He has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

As part of the trial, the jury has heard from key witnesses, including Diddy’s former assistant, makeup artist, rapper Kid Cudi, and his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, as well as Cassie’s mother.

The trial is expected to wrap up before Friday, July 4, according to Judge Arun Subramanian, who confirmed that the proceedings will likely conclude within the next few weeks.

6. Looking Ahead

As the trial continues, the Combs family remains steadfast in their support of Diddy. Father’s Day tributes from his children serve as a reminder of the strong family bond they share, especially in light of the personal and legal challenges they are facing together.

SOURCE