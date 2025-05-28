Father Accused of Shooting 11-Year-Old Son Point Blank in the Head as He Called Mom for Help Faces New Charge

A shocking and heartbreaking case from Syracuse, New York, continues to unfold as a man accused of killing his 11-year-old son and his girlfriend is now also charged with trying to murder his stepfather on the same day.

What Happened on March 17?

According to police, 43-year-old David Huff is accused of committing two brutal murders and attempting a third on March 17, 2024. Huff was already facing three murder charges for the deaths of his son, Jeremiah Huff, and his girlfriend, Yeraldith Tschudy. Now, a grand jury has added a charge of attempted murder for allegedly trying to shoot his stepfather, Charles O’Donnell, later that same night.

The incident took place in Syracuse, New York, and has deeply shaken the local community.

Attempted Murder Charge

During a court session this week, prosecutors revealed that Huff allegedly pointed a gun at his stepfather and pulled the trigger. However, the gun malfunctioned and did not fire, likely saving O’Donnell’s life. Assistant District Attorney Rob Moran confirmed this detail in court. Huff is now facing an additional charge of attempted murder because of this failed shooting.

A Father Accused of Killing His Own Son

Syracuse Police Chief Joseph Cecile said Huff used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot his son multiple times, including a close-range shot to the head. Despite his severe injuries, young Jeremiah made a final, emotional phone call to his mother before dying.

Chief Cecile described the moment as deeply tragic, explaining that the boy, alone in the house with his father and a loaded gun, used his last moments to reach out to his mother. She then called 911 to report the shooting. Prosecutors say she had to endure the unthinkable—listening to her son die over the phone.

Who Was Yeraldith Tschudy?

Yeraldith Tschudy, 32, was Huff’s girlfriend and another victim in the case. She was a dedicated social worker and mother of two young children, ages 4 and 11. Originally from Colombia, she had moved to the U.S. at a young age and worked at Villa of Hope, helping people struggling with addiction and mental health problems.

Police say Tschudy was shot so many times that it was difficult at first to even identify her body.

What Happened After the Shootings?

After the shootings, Huff reportedly went to a local hospital and was found lying down in an exam room. A hospital employee, suspicious of his behavior, alerted the authorities. The next day, on March 18, a New York State Police trooper arrested Huff.

What’s Next in the Legal Process?

Huff appeared in court this week but did not speak during the hearing. He is expected to meet with mental health experts as part of the investigation. So far, his defense team has not entered a plea or given any alibi.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26, 2024. The full trial is expected to begin in May 2025.

This case has left a community in deep sadness and disbelief. The deaths of an innocent child and a caring social worker, along with the attempted murder of another family member, paint a disturbing picture. While the legal process continues, the victims’ families are left to cope with unbearable grief. The tragedy has sparked conversations about mental health, domestic violence, and how warning signs may be better handled in the future.

