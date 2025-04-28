Family Made Child Eat Pet Food & Sleep in Own Waste – Cops Reveal Nightmare Details

A disturbing case of severe child abuse in Pennsylvania has led to the arrest of two women, a mother and daughter, who are facing multiple charges. The charges stem from the abuse of a 12-year-old girl, including felony assault and false imprisonment. The case has shocked the community and serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting and preventing child abuse.

What Happened?

The case began in September of the previous year when a 12-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital for seizure-like symptoms. Upon medical examination, it was discovered that the girl had bruises, scars, and signs of severe malnutrition. Doctors were concerned that the child weighed less than 50 pounds, which was far below the normal weight for a child of her age.

During the hospital visit, the child’s parent allegedly admitted to giving her child 50 mg of Benadryl and 60 mg of melatonin before the symptoms started. This admission raised immediate concerns about the child’s well-being.

The Horrific Abuse

When investigators spoke with the child, she revealed disturbing details about her life at home. She described being restrained to her bed by her hands, feet, chest, and legs, even while she was asleep. The restraints were painful, and she shared her frustration and anger about being forced to live in these conditions.

The child also said that she was made to relieve herself in the bed due to being restrained for long periods. In another shocking revelation, the victim said that she was forced to eat cat food. A witness confirmed this claim, stating that the victim’s mother had admitted to it during a phone call.

Involvement of the Family Members

The investigation uncovered that the 12-year-old’s mother, Ammanda, had been pressured by her own mother, 52-year-old Stacy, to restrain the child. Both women had set up a surveillance camera in the child’s room to monitor her movements and ensure she stayed restrained.

Ammanda allegedly told a witness that she didn’t want to restrain her daughter, but felt forced to do so by Stacy. The abusive situation had been ongoing for some time before it came to light.

Legal Charges and Arrest

Both Stacy and Ammanda have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including felony aggravated assault, conspiracy, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and more. They are being held on $125,000 cash bail at the county correctional facility. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for next month.

District Attorney SanguedoIce has condemned the actions of the accused, calling the abuse a “profound betrayal of trust” and an act that “offends the sense of decency of every mother, grandmother, and otherwise respectable person imaginable.”

The Importance of Vigilance

This tragic case has drawn significant attention, underscoring the importance of vigilance and intervention when it comes to suspected child abuse. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the case or similar incidents to come forward and report it to local law enforcement or the District Attorney’s Office.

The case highlights the critical need for communities to stay alert and support victims of abuse, especially when those responsible for their care are the ones causing them harm.

The abuse suffered by this 12-year-old girl is a heartbreaking example of the extreme cruelty that can occur behind closed doors. The actions of Stacy and Ammanda have not only shattered a young life but also highlighted the importance of being aware and speaking up when abuse is suspected. As the legal process continues, the focus now shifts to supporting the victim and ensuring justice is served.

