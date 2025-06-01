F— you’: Father has choice words for cops after being captured at arcade a week after 3-year-old discovered abandoned near the woods streets from his home, according to deputies

A father in Indian River County, Florida, was caught and arrested after his 3-year-old daughter was found wandering alone with visible injuries, including a bruise and a fresh scrape.

What Happened?

On May 3, a local man playing with his daughter noticed a little girl walking by herself near some woods across from a home. The girl, later identified as 3-year-old daughter of Cody William Goble, raised her arms to be picked up.

Deputies were called and found the child’s mother, who was unaware that her daughter was missing. She explained she had dropped her three children off at the father’s house earlier that evening. The two older kids, aged 7 and 9, were safe at a friend’s home, but the youngest was found several blocks away.

The mother said Goble called her around 7:21 p.m. saying he couldn’t find their daughter. She was worried because a similar incident had happened before in January, which had already led to a child welfare investigation.

Manhunt and Arrest

Authorities found Goble’s phone in a ditch and contacted him the next day. He refused to meet with police, saying he did not want to go to jail. He claimed he lost track of his daughter because he was chasing their dog.

On May 12, deputies found Goble near a gas station next to an arcade. When he saw them, he ran into the arcade but was arrested.

Charges and Behavior

Goble, 39, was charged with child neglect and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after deputies found meth and a pipe on him when they arrested him.

Body camera footage showed Goble yelling profanity at officers and being confronted with a taser.

