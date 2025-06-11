Estate of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly tortured for a week and dismembered after meeting a man on Grindr sues the app

The estate of a Florida teenager who was allegedly tortured and killed after meeting a man on Grindr has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the dating app. The lawsuit, which claims that the app’s negligence led to the tragic death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette, alleges that Grindr’s failure to implement safeguards against underage access and exploitation set the chain of events into motion that resulted in Corsette’s brutal murder.

The Tragic Incident

On February 24, 2025, Corsette’s life was violently ended in what authorities describe as a horrific week-long torture at the hands of 35-year-old Steven Gress, who she met on Grindr. The civil lawsuit claims that Gress and his girlfriend, Michelle Brandes, subjected Corsette to intense physical and sexual abuse over the span of several days. The final act of violence, as alleged in the suit, involved a pool ball wrapped in a sock being shoved into Corsette’s mouth, with her face wrapped in plastic wrap, suffocating her.

Gress’s Confession and Alleged Motive

According to a police affidavit, Gress confessed to beating Corsette after suspecting her of stealing his ring. Gress claimed that the ring was very special to him and that he had been “mocked” by Corsette after he tried to get her to return it. Gress reportedly described the beating he inflicted on the teenager as part of a larger pattern of violence, claiming that he had “lumped her up” for days.

Gress allegedly called Brandes to assist him in retrieving the ring from Corsette, and she too became involved in the physical abuse. According to the affidavit, Brandes was the one who ultimately killed Corsette by forcing the pool ball into her throat and suffocating her with plastic wrap.

The Aftermath and the Disposal of Corsette’s Body

After Corsette’s murder, Gress and Brandes, along with a third roommate, allegedly decapitated and dismembered her body. They then disposed of her remains, placing them in trash bags, and celebrated Brandes’ birthday at a Popeye’s restaurant and a miniature golf course while her body was in the trunk of their car. The remains were later thrown into a dumpster, which was emptied before authorities could recover the body.

The destruction of Corsette’s remains has caused immense pain and suffering to her family, who were deprived of the opportunity to properly mourn or bury their daughter. The lawsuit mentions this desecration, highlighting the anguish caused by the inability to provide Corsette with a proper resting place.

The Civil Lawsuit Against Grindr

The lawsuit alleges that Grindr’s negligence directly led to the tragic events, claiming that the app failed to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. According to the suit, Grindr did not do enough to prevent underage access to its platform, which enabled Corsette to be ensnared in a deadly situation. The estate of Corsette is seeking damages for wrongful death, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deceptive trade practices, among other claims.

The civil suit argues that Grindr’s deliberate failure to implement effective safeguards against underage exploitation made it more likely for such incidents to occur, and that the actions of Gress were not independent but were facilitated by the app’s shortcomings.

Charges Against Gress and Brandes

Gress, who has been arrested and is in custody, faces charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, custodial interference, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Authorities have also indicated that they will seek the death penalty if Gress is convicted of murder in relation to Corsette’s death. Brandes has been involved in the abuse, and both she and Gress are facing criminal charges related to their roles in the murder.

Grindr’s Response

As of now, Grindr has not responded to the civil suit. The company has also not commented on the specific allegations made in the lawsuit. Given the severity of the claims and the high-profile nature of the case, it remains to be seen how Grindr will respond or whether the company will take any action to address the concerns raised by the victim’s estate.

The tragic death of Miranda Corsette has brought to light serious questions about the safety and accountability of online dating apps like Grindr. The lawsuit filed by Corsette’s estate highlights the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, from being exploited on platforms that facilitate online connections. As the investigation continues and the lawsuit unfolds, the case raises critical concerns about the role that tech companies play in ensuring user safety and preventing harm.

