‘Dressing up a skeleton’: Man killed mom, then drove to sister’s house with her corpse dressed in McDonald’s wrappers and ‘domestic supplies,’ police said

A shocking incident in Pennsylvania has unfolded, involving the alleged murder of a 61-year-old woman by her son, Kevin Ahn. The 31-year-old is now facing charges related to the death of his mother, Hyun Ahn, after allegedly strangling her and driving her body to his sister’s house. In a bizarre and unsettling twist, Ahn reportedly covered his mother’s body with boxes, McDonald’s wrappers, and various household items in an attempt to hide it.

Murder and the Discovery of the Body

Kevin Ahn is charged with first-degree murder, assault, and abuse of a corpse following the tragic death of his mother in March of this year. The victim, Hyun Ahn, was found to have died due to strangulation and a traumatic brain injury. According to reports, Kevin allegedly killed his mother in Owings Mills, Maryland, and transported her body to Pennsylvania, where his estranged sister lived.

The Disturbing Scene at His Sister’s House

On March 24, Kevin Ahn drove his mother’s 2022 Toyota Rav 4 to his sister’s house in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster County. When he arrived, he was acting suspiciously, and his sister, who had a strained relationship with him, was immediately concerned. She and her husband went outside to confront Kevin. Upon approaching the vehicle, they saw a horrifying sight: an unresponsive body, partially covered in trash and household goods, lying across the back seat and floor of the car.

This disturbing discovery led to an immediate call to the police. Authorities quickly arrived and began their investigation, which revealed that Hyun Ahn had likely been dead for 30 to 40 hours before being found by her daughter and her husband.

Charges and Legal Defense

Initially, Kevin Ahn was charged with abuse of a corpse in Lancaster County, with a preliminary hearing held last month. During the hearing, officers testified that Hyun Ahn’s body had been inside the vehicle for a significant amount of time before it was discovered.

In his defense, Ahn’s lawyer argued that the act of covering his mother’s body with various items was his way of mourning her loss. The lawyer described it as “dressing up a skeleton,” suggesting that Ahn’s actions, while disturbing, were a personal expression of grief rather than an act of desecration.

This case is still developing, and Kevin Ahn faces serious charges. His actions have left many questioning how a man could commit such a violent crime and then attempt to cover up his mother’s body in such a bizarre and unsettling manner. Authorities continue to investigate, and Ahn’s defense will likely become a key part of the trial as it moves forward.

