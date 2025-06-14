Discretion and common sense’: Trump administration sues New York for ‘intervention with immigration enforcement’ near courthouses

In a significant legal move, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit against New York state on Thursday, accusing the state of facilitating the evasion of federal immigration law. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Albany, challenges New York’s Protect Our Courts Act (POCA)—a law passed in 2020 that restricts federal immigration enforcement actions at or near state courthouses.

The Justice Department (DOJ) argues that the law undermines federal efforts to enforce immigration laws by preventing civil arrests of individuals while they are attending or traveling to court proceedings. The lawsuit claims that New York’s law “shield(s) illegal aliens” from civil arrests and directly interferes with federal law enforcement actions.

Key Aspects of the Lawsuit

The 17-page complaint alleges that the Protect Our Courts Act prohibits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from carrying out civil immigration arrests near state courthouses. According to the DOJ, this law prevents federal agents from exercising their discretion and common sense when deciding where and how to enforce immigration laws. The DOJ contends that executing arrests at or near courthouses is often safer and more effective, as it reduces risks to law enforcement officers, the public, and the targets of the arrest.

The lawsuit also argues that New York’s law is a violation of the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which gives federal law precedence over state laws. According to the complaint, New York’s actions obstruct federal immigration enforcement and allow dangerous criminals to evade deportation, even if they are subject to lawful detention and removal orders.

The Protect Our Courts Act

The Protect Our Courts Act, passed in 2020, was designed to block ICE agents from arresting individuals at or near courthouses while they are attending state court proceedings. The law was introduced in response to growing concerns about the targeting of immigrants by federal authorities at these locations, particularly as ICE began prioritizing deportations of individuals who had minor criminal violations or legal entanglements in state courts.

The DOJ’s complaint takes issue with this law, arguing that it hampers federal efforts to enforce immigration laws and shields individuals from the legal consequences they face under federal law.

Context of Immigration Enforcement at Courthouses

The practice of conducting immigration arrests at courthouses has become more common in recent years, particularly under the Trump administration. The administration has prioritized mass deportations and the removal of undocumented immigrants who have committed criminal offenses or who are otherwise subject to deportation.

Federal authorities argue that arresting individuals at courthouses helps ensure federal agents can apprehend suspects without the risk of them fleeing or engaging in violent confrontations. The DOJ has said this tactic helps avoid safety risks to both law enforcement and the public.

However, this tactic has faced significant backlash from both state and local officials and from various advocacy groups who argue that the practice intimidates immigrants from participating in court proceedings, especially in criminal and family law cases. They contend that this enforcement strategy undermines the right to a fair trial and harms the community by discouraging immigrant victims and witnesses from coming forward.

Similar Legal Challenges in Other States

The lawsuit against New York is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to challenge state and local laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities. The DOJ has previously filed lawsuits against Colorado and Illinois, accusing these states of enacting policies that obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

In some high-profile cases, local judges have also come under scrutiny for allegedly assisting immigrants in evading ICE agents. For instance, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan and Newton County District Court Judge Shelley Joseph have faced accusations of aiding undocumented immigrants in avoiding federal immigration arrests at courthouses.

DOJ’s Arguments Against New York’s Law

In its legal filings, the DOJ claims that New York’s POCA creates “intolerable obstacles” to federal immigration enforcement and discriminates against federal government efforts to carry out its constitutional duties. The government argues that such laws are unconstitutional and directly interfere with federal immigration mandates. In the case of New York, the lawsuit claims the state is aiding illegal aliens in evading detention and removal by blocking ICE agents from performing their duties.

The DOJ’s complaint stresses that the Supremacy Clause prevents states from making laws that obstruct federal authority, especially in the context of immigration enforcement, which is a key area of federal jurisdiction.

The Outcome of the Lawsuit

The case is likely to have significant implications for the future of immigration enforcement at courthouses, as well as for the broader debate over state versus federal authority in immigration matters. If the Trump administration prevails, it could lead to changes in how immigration arrests are carried out, especially at locations like courthouses where immigrants are often vulnerable to such actions.

The lawsuit also highlights the ongoing tension between state and federal governments regarding immigration policy, a divisive issue that has led to numerous legal battles across the country. The outcome of this case will likely be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for other states considering similar measures to limit ICE enforcement in their jurisdictions.

