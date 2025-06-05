Despite promising to show his 2-year-old daughter Christmas lights, he set her on fire. Now he’s dead in prison

Shawn Ryan Grell, 50, who was serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of his two-year-old daughter, Kristen Salem, has died in prison. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Grell passed away on April 19, 2025, at the ASPC-Tucson facility. The cause of death remains unclear, though all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

The Shocking Crime

In December 1999, Grell took his young daughter, Kristen Salem, from her daycare with plans to take her to see Christmas lights. However, the day took a horrific turn when Grell drove to a department store in Mesa, purchased gasoline, and then drove to a remote desert area in East Mesa. There, he placed his daughter on the ground and set her on fire. Kristen managed to crawl about 10 feet before succumbing to her injuries, according to prosecutors.

Conviction and Sentencing

Grell was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery in 2001 for the killing of his daughter. Initially sentenced to death, his sentence was later commuted in 2013 after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that he had mental retardation, which led to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The death of Grell in prison is currently under investigation. While the cause of his death is not yet known, the Arizona Department of Corrections has stated that it will continue to work with the county medical examiner’s office to determine the details.

