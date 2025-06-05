Demon from Hell’: Man’s homicidal spree to keep neighborhood ‘safe’ kills two, police say

A suburban neighborhood in Columbia, Tennessee, was thrown into chaos over the weekend when 46-year-old Byron Dean Childers allegedly shot and killed two of his neighbors, and assaulted several others. The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Somerset Lane around 3 p.m. on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the quiet community.

The Shooting Incident

According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered three people had been shot. Childers is accused of approaching his neighbor, John Bidle, 46, who was standing in front of a house, and shooting him multiple times. Witnesses reported that Childers stood over Bidle as he fired additional shots, while shouting that he had “got the demon from Hell.”

Stacie Wright, a neighbor who lived across the street from Bidle, opened her door to investigate the noise. Childers allegedly shot her several times before dragging her away, punching her in the face, and forcing a vape pen into her throat. Bidle’s wife, Amy, witnessed her husband’s death and rushed to help, only to be assaulted by Childers, who dragged her away and continued to attack her.

The Escalation of Violence

The violence continued when Childers allegedly targeted Mandu Johnson, 47, the driver of an ice cream truck on the street. Childers shot Johnson in the hip, and later attempted to carjack an off-duty Metro Nashville police officer, Jason Lyons, who was also a neighbor. However, Lyons managed to stop Childers before the carjacking could take place. Childers fled the scene but was arrested shortly after by Columbia police.

Victims and Responses

John Bidle was pronounced dead at the scene, while Stacie Wright was transported to a nearby hospital but later died during surgery. Amy Bidle and Mandu Johnson received medical treatment for their injuries. Amy Bidle expressed her grief, calling her husband “my best friend, my partner, my forever person, the father of my child.” She also remembered Wright as “always bright, smiling, and friendly.”

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Childers faces multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, carjacking, simple assault, and the use of a firearm in a dangerous felony. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

Community Shock

The shooting has left the community in disbelief. Somerset Lane, a quiet residential street about 40 minutes south of Nashville, Tennessee, has been rocked by this tragic and senseless act of violence.

