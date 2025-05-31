Dead from the time I got there’: Babysitter who’slammed’ toddler’s head against tub and poured’scalding water’ on her face after hourslong cannabis session discovers her fate

Michigan – A 31-year-old woman, Iesha Harris, has been sentenced to spend 28 to 50 years in prison for the brutal killing of her friend’s 3-year-old daughter, Harmoni Henderson. Harris viciously beat the toddler to death last year after Harmoni vomited on herself and interrupted Harris while she was smoking marijuana.

On Thursday, Third Judicial Circuit Judge Kelly Ramsey handed down the sentence after Harris pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in connection with Harmoni’s death. Harris was initially charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse, but those charges were dropped in exchange for her plea.

Victim’s Mother Speaks Out

During the sentencing hearing, Harmoni’s mother, Paris England, confronted Harris, expressing her heartbreak and anger:

“What’d she do? You can’t even tell me the truth about what happened. My baby was three. You were at her birthday party right before, right there next to me… And for you to kill her, for what?”

Harris, through her attorney, read a brief statement apologising for the pain caused and said she would be “forever broken” because of her actions.

Details of the Tragic Incident

On March 17, 2024, officers from the Detroit Police Department responded to a call at a residence near Southfield Freeway, about 12 miles southwest of Detroit. Harris, a longtime friend of England, had been babysitting Harmoni when the child suffered fatal injuries.

Harmoni was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma inflicted by Harris.

Captain Laurie Carter, head of Detroit’s Special Victims Unit, said the details of the case were “very disturbing” and stressed that such violence against a child should never happen.

Abuse and Neglect Uncovered

Harmoni’s mother told reporters that Harris had slammed her daughter’s head into a bathtub in frustration. Harmoni, who was autistic and nonverbal, was reportedly having a difficult time, which allegedly led to Harris’s violent outburst.

Authorities revealed Harris had locked Harmoni in a room for about three hours with her own 1-year-old child while she smoked marijuana. When she returned, she found Harmoni had vomited on herself and became angry.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Douglas told Detroit media that Harris admitted to pouring scalding water on Harmoni’s head and face, then slamming her head against the bathtub. Harmoni’s mother said Harris initially lied about the injuries, claiming the child had fallen down the stairs.

The next morning, Harmoni’s mother found her daughter unresponsive in bed.

Legal Outcome and Community Response

Harris was arrested on March 20, 2025, and faced trial for the horrific crime. Her guilty plea spared the family a lengthy trial but could not lessen the pain of their loss.

The case has raised awareness about child abuse, especially among vulnerable children with special needs, and the importance of safeguarding those who cannot speak for themselves.

The tragic death of Harmoni Henderson is a grim reminder of the dangers of neglect and abuse in caregiving settings. Her mother’s trust was betrayed, and the community mourns the loss of a young life cut short by cruelty.

