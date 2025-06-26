Days after disclosing information about an impending divorce in public, the estranged husband shoots the wife when they are out on a date: Police

A tragic incident occurred in Fontana, California on Saturday, where fitness influencer Gloria Zamora was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga. Zamora, 40, was with 43-year-old Hector Garduno when both were shot in the parking lot of a sushi restaurant. Lizarraga, 45, also fatally shot Garduno before he was confronted and killed by an off-duty deputy.

The Fatal Shooting

According to Fontana Police Officer Steve Reed, Zamora and Garduno were in the process of divorcing when the deadly shooting took place. Lizarraga, the estranged husband of Zamora, allegedly opened fire on Garduno first and then turned the gun on Zamora, a mother of seven children. The incident occurred outside a restaurant on Summit Avenue, where several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the vicinity. When they heard the gunshots, an off-duty deputy from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office responded by driving toward the scene and fatally shooting Lizarraga.

Zamora and Garduno were rushed to the hospital, but both later succumbed to their injuries. The loss of two lives in such a senseless act has left their families and the community devastated.

Zamora’s Personal Struggles and Divorce

Zamora, a well-known fitness influencer with a following of around 150,000 on Instagram, had openly discussed the toxic aspects of her relationship with Lizarraga in a recent interview on the Herizon podcast. In an episode released just less than a week before her death, Zamora spoke candidly about her pending divorce and the emotional toll it had taken on her.

She described how her marriage to Lizarraga—her second marriage—was falling apart, especially as her popularity as an influencer grew. Zamora recalled how instead of being supportive, Lizarraga tried to tear her down by making disparaging remarks about her appearance. In the podcast interview, she shared her feelings of frustration, saying, “Instead of [him] being supportive, [he’s] over here trying to, like, bring me down.”

In the Instagram post accompanying the podcast, Zamora was quoted as saying, “With husbands like these, who needs enemies?”

A Family’s Grief and Community Shock

The murder of Zamora and Garduno has left their families in unimaginable grief. Zamora, a dedicated mother, was taken from her children, and Garduno’s family is now left to mourn the loss of a father to four daughters. The shooting has shocked the Fontana community, especially in a neighborhood where such incidents are rare.

Zamora’s followers and fans, many of whom had admired her journey as a fitness influencer, have flooded social media to pay tribute to her. People who knew her described Zamora as a strong, inspiring woman who worked hard to build a successful career while balancing family life. Her tragic death has sparked conversations about domestic violence and the dangers of toxic relationships.

Domestic Violence Resources

This case serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of toxic relationships and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, support is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit their website for confidential help and resources.

SOURCE