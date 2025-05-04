Dad-of-two ‘brutally battered to death with baseball bat and flashlight’ while attempting to defend daughter following ‘attack’

A New Jersey community is mourning the loss of 54-year-old Louis “Gus” Serbeck, a devoted father and friend who was beaten to death while defending his daughter during a violent altercation on Easter Sunday. The tragic incident, which occurred in Millville, Cumberland County, has led to homicide charges against Serbeck’s longtime friend Eric Hannah and Hannah’s 17-year-old son, known in court records as J.H.

A Father’s Final Act of Protection

Louis Serbeck, known for his kind heart and fierce loyalty to loved ones, went to the home of Eric Hannah on April 20 with his 19-year-old daughter Brooke. A day earlier, Brooke had returned from the Hannah residence with serious facial injuries, telling her father that J.H. had assaulted her.

Intent on confronting the family and seeking answers, Serbeck arrived at Hannah’s home unaware of the deadly outcome that would follow. According to prosecutors, a physical confrontation broke out between Serbeck and J.H., during which the teen allegedly struck Serbeck multiple times in the head with a metal baseball bat. Eric Hannah is accused of joining the altercation and striking Serbeck in the back of the head with a heavy metal flashlight.

Serbeck staggered back to his truck, collapsed from his injuries, and died en route to a trauma center after being airlifted from a nearby hospital.

Conflicting Stories Surrounding the Fatal Fight

While prosecutors say the fight was sparked by Serbeck defending his daughter after an alleged assault, the Hannah family tells a very different story. They claim Brooke had gotten into a physical fight with J.H.’s 14-year-old sister during a late-night gathering. The teen sister told the media Brooke was drunk and became aggressive, prompting a fight in which she punched Brooke in the face.

The family alleges Serbeck escalated the situation when he returned the next day, claiming he was the one who initiated violence and was armed with a metal pipe. They deny that Serbeck was hit with a bat or flashlight and instead say he may have collapsed from a heart attack.

Despite these differing accounts, both Eric Hannah and his son J.H. were charged with homicide and weapons offenses. J.H. also faces an aggravated assault charge for allegedly hitting Brooke during the altercation.

Community in Shock Over Tragic Loss

Serbeck’s younger brother Christopher says the family is in disbelief over how the situation unfolded, especially given the long friendship between Gus and Eric Hannah.

“To have someone you’ve known your whole life kill you—it just doesn’t add up,” he said. “There’s something that wasn’t right about that day.”

Known as a devoted father and grandfather, Serbeck leaves behind two children and two grandchildren. His obituary describes him as someone who would “do anything for anyone,” with a legacy marked by generosity and love.

“He laid his life down to do what he does best—to protect his baby girl,” the tribute read.

Legal Proceedings

Eric Hannah is currently being held in the Cumberland County Jail, awaiting a detention hearing. J.H. is in custody at a juvenile facility. Both are charged with homicide and possession of weapons during the commission of a crime.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a statement that criminal complaints were filed on April 21, detailing the sequence of events that led to Serbeck’s death and the charges now pending.

This heartbreaking case has left a family shattered and a community grappling with the painful consequences of a confrontation that turned deadly. Whether the truth lies in the courtroom testimony or further investigation, one thing remains clear—Louis Serbeck died protecting the person he loved most, his daughter.

As the legal process unfolds, many are calling for justice, while others are struggling to reconcile the tragic end to a lifelong friendship that no one saw coming.

