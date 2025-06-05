Crime

Dad of Three Sisters Who Vanished During ‘Planned Visitation’ Seen on Doorcam Video in ‘Last Known Appearance’ Before Their Deaths

Police have released new doorbell footage and images of Travis Decker, the man suspected of killing his three young daughters, Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker, over the weekend. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared the footage on June 4, showing Decker’s last known appearance before his planned visitation with his daughters, which ended tragically when they failed to return on May 30.

The Tragic Discovery

Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were found dead on June 2 at approximately 3:45 p.m. after authorities discovered their father’s car near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington. The girls most likely died by asphyxiation, according to a preliminary report filed with the Chelan County Superior Court.

The Manhunt for Decker

Decker, 40, is currently wanted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for him across the state. CCSO released new video footage showing Decker approaching a house, wearing sunglasses and a light T-shirt. Despite ongoing efforts, police have yet to locate him.

“Investigators are working collaboratively throughout the county, and across the state, to contact and interview all known associates of Mr. Decker to further develop leads and his potential next moves,” the CCSO stated. They also emphasized Decker’s survival skills, noting he is well-versed in wilderness survival and capable of surviving in the wilderness with minimal equipment.

Safety Warning for the Public

Authorities have urged the public to avoid approaching Decker if they see him, as he is considered dangerous. Police have not confirmed if he is armed but have advised anyone who spots him to contact 911 immediately.

Concerns Leading Up to the Tragedy

Whitney Decker, the girls’ mother, had expressed concern when her daughters did not return home by 8 p.m. on May 30, shortly after being picked up by their father around 5 p.m. Police say Whitney had filed for divorce from Travis Decker in 2022, and had concerns about his emotional and physical ability to parent. In legal filings, she had requested a psychiatric evaluation and anger management counseling for Decker, due to past issues with his parenting and behavior.

Community Support for the Family

A GoFundMe page set up for Whitney Decker’s legal and personal expenses following the heartbreaking loss of her daughters has raised over $747,000 as of June 5. The outpouring of support from the community highlights the tragedy of the situation.

The Search Continues

As the search for Travis Decker continues, authorities are working tirelessly to locate him and bring closure to the tragic case. Police continue to ask anyone with information to come forward.

