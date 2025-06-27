Dad allegedly used a machete to murder an innocent mother, believing it to be his daughter’s ex

CAMDEN, OHIO – A tragic case of mistaken identity unfolded in Camden, Ohio, when 59-year-old Kenneth Brabant allegedly murdered 41-year-old Leigha Huff with a machete, mistakenly thinking she was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The horrifying incident occurred late Sunday night, according to local authorities.

The Mistaken Attack

Earlier in the evening, Brabant’s daughter had called the police, frightened as her ex-boyfriend was reportedly driving up and down their road on a motorbike, trying to get her to come outside. The daughter alerted authorities about the situation, but just minutes later, a different motorcyclist called 911 to report that his passenger, Leigha Huff, had been injured by a machete.

The motorcyclist rushed Huff to a nearby friend’s house, but tragically, she died before medical help could arrive. Brabant, unaware of the identity of the motorcyclist and his passenger, allegedly threw the machete, thinking it was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend. It turned out to be an unrelated motorcyclist, and Huff was the innocent victim.

A Devastating Mistake

Sheriff Mike Simpson described the situation as a random, tragic mistake, saying, “It just happened to be a random motorcycle coming down the road.” Brabant was arrested on Monday and faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, and tampering with evidence.

During his initial court appearance on Wednesday, Brabant expressed deep remorse, saying, “All I can say is I’m sorry,” visibly emotional. Brabant is currently being held in the Preble County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Huff, who had been battling cancer for years, was remembered as an “awesome mother” to her son by longtime friend Jeremy Tucker. Her death has left the community in shock and grief, with friends and family struggling to comprehend the tragic events that unfolded.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Brabant’s arrest on charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault has shocked the Camden community. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, which has raised questions about the dangers of mistaken identity and the tragic consequences of a momentary lapse in judgment.

