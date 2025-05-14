“Covered in dirt from head to toe”: Police say a cemetery worker was caught excavating a grave for a stranger’s urn containing a gold ring that “he couldn’t stop thinking about.”

FISHERS, INDIANA — A cemetery worker in Indiana was arrested after allegedly digging up a recently buried urn to steal a gold ring he had buried days earlier, police say. The man later told officers he “couldn’t stop thinking” about the ring and wanted to pawn it.

Worker Found Covered in Dirt at Cemetery

Seth Davidson, 24, was arrested Monday night at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers after a police officer noticed a suspicious vehicle near the cemetery and stopped to investigate.

According to a press release from the Fishers Police Department, while the officer was inspecting the vehicle — which had a shotgun and drug paraphernalia visible inside — Davidson walked out of a wooded area, covered in dirt from head to toe, and admitted the car was his.

Davidson Confessed to Digging Up Grave for Gold Ring

Police say Davidson confessed to digging up a recently buried urn, which he had handled while working at the cemetery. He told officers the urn had been buried with a gold ring, and he couldn’t stop thinking about it.

“He confessed that he couldn’t stop thinking about the ring, prompting him to dig it up to pawn it,” said the Fishers Police Department.

When he saw police near his car, Davidson hid the ring behind a dumpster, according to the report.

He later led officers to both the hidden ring and the grave site he disturbed. Officers found fresh dirt and signs of recent digging at the location.

Charges Filed and Family Notified

Oaklawn Memorial Gardens confirmed Davidson was an employee and that only one grave had been disturbed. Police notified the family of the deceased about the incident.

Davidson now faces multiple charges, including:

Cemetery mischief

Criminal trespass

Theft

