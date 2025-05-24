Cops arrest the wrong man at his brother’s funeral while searching for the suspect in a decades-old unsolved murder

A tragic funeral in Lee County, North Carolina, turned into a shocking scene when police mistakenly arrested a grieving brother, confusing him with a suspect in a 30-year-old murder case.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is facing serious criticism after crashing a funeral service earlier this month and arresting an innocent man who was only there to mourn the loss of his brother, Kabem Seagal Smith.

What Triggered the Arrest?

According to the sheriff’s office, they had received multiple tips suggesting that a wanted murder suspect from 1995, named Willard Smith, might attend the funeral. Investigators claimed that this suspect had been using fake names, including aliases based on his own family members’ identities. One of these names — Willard Partridge — was listed in Kabem Smith’s obituary as one of his surviving brothers.

Believing this was their chance to finally catch the long-missing suspect, deputies waited outside the cemetery in the parking lot.

A Funeral Turns Into Chaos

According to local news channels WRAL, WNCN, and The Sanford Herald, what happened next was described as “chaotic.” Deputies began stopping people at the funeral, scanning the crowd, and took a man into custody in front of other grieving family members.

Video footage shows family and friends trying to stop the police vehicles, claiming the wrong person was being taken away. The sheriff’s office later said that people banged on patrol cars and tried to block them from leaving the cemetery.

“There was a lot of confusion, hostility, and deception,” the sheriff’s office stated in its public explanation.

The Wrong Man Detained

Despite the tension, deputies managed to leave with the man they believed was Willard Smith. However, once they brought him to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they realised they had arrested the wrong person.

Family members told WRAL that the man — one of Kabem Smith’s actual brothers — was held for nearly 8 hours before finally being released. His name has not been officially confirmed, but the obituary listed surviving brothers as Jravier Smith, Willard Partridge Jr., Arsenio Smith, Ridge Smith, and Jordney Smith.

Community Reaction

Bryant McKinney, a family friend who witnessed the event, called it “the most unreal thing I’ve ever seen.” The shocking incident has left many in the community angry and demanding accountability.

What’s Next?

Although the sheriff’s office apologised indirectly, they did not take full responsibility for the mistake. Instead, they said their focus remains on solving the 1995 homicide case, stating:

“With the persistence of our citizens and the dedication of our deputies, we intend to bring closure to the victim’s family and we are committed to the pursuit of justice.”

However, the real suspect is still missing, and the family of Kabem Smith is left not only grieving his death but also shaken by this embarrassing police error.

SOURCE